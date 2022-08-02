Shawn Mendes retires from the stage, this is the reason why he cancels his tour









Shawn Mendez you need to stop with everything. This was announced this Wednesday through an official statement that he has shared on his social networks. The singer, who announced a few days ago that he planned to withdraw from it, but only temporarily, now confirms that he will leave the stage permanently, without a return date, to focus on his mental health.

There are those who trusted that Mendes would resume the concerts of his world tour, but as he has confirmed through his writing, the 23-year-old Canadian artist cancels his entire tour and some of his most anticipated concerts in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The singer has explained that, although he was excited to present his music in the scheduled performances, especially after the pandemic, he had to be honest with himself: “The reality is that I was not fully prepared for the difficulty that the tour was going to entail after this time away“.

Mendes needs rest and therapy “After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of professionals, it has become clear that I need to take the time that I have never taken before to grow and become stronger,” he acknowledged. Mendes has stated that his mental health is his “top priority” at the moment, and that he plans to resume activity later: “It breaks my heart to have to tell you this, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I can, when I’ve taken the time to breathe.“. “ “