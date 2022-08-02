Shawn Mendes and the time he confessed that his love for Camila Cabello would never change

Shawn Mendez He has lived several romances, but none like the one he had with Camila Hair, whom he has known since they were teenagers. Both ended their romantic relationship in November 2021, but many fans still do not get over this breakup. Despite the fact that they have distanced themselves from her, the Canadian still has respect and affection for her.

Several weeks ago, the ‘Stitches’ interpreter spoke with Ryan Seacrest about how he deals with Camila Hair post breakup and about the love he feels for her. “We are so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that’s never going to change.” Shawn Mendez.

SHAWN MENDES MADE A COVER OF ‘DANCING IN THE DARK’

At the time, the singer also revealed that his song ‘When you’re gone’ is about overcoming a difficult breakup and that it was written a month after the end of his relationship with Camila Hair. “I think it’s really just the processing and the complexities of that, the complexities of knowing something is better and still wanting to stick with it and all the reasons why. I’m glad I can be real with my music,” she confessed.

SHAWN MENDES WAS INSPIRED BY CAMILA CABELLO TO CREATE SEVERAL SONGS

Finally, Shawn Mendez revealed that it was always related to the feeling that happy relationships can sometimes be scary. “I think most people have that fear, but in many ways, I think a breakup can also be a blessing, because it can really show you that you’re strong enough, which is necessary,” she concluded.

WHAT ARE SHAWN’S FANS CALLED?

