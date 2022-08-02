share this photo without a drop of makeup

just a few days ago, Ariana Grande She put herself in the hands of Gottmik, an American drag queen and make-up artist, so that he could test the new line of rem beauty cosmetics with her. To do this, the singer appeared in the video with her face completely washed.

Far away was the usual image to which his fans are accustomed: extra-long false eyelashes and XXL eye liner. Under the title “improvising”, the interpreter and the make-up artist presented the video assuring that they were going to try some of the products of the line of ‘rem beauty‘.







Although the final makeup with which the artist appeared is spectacular, her followers did not hesitate to comment on the fact that she had dared to appear without a drop of makeup. Many were those who commented that she had shown herself with a washed face.

Ariana Grande with Gottmik Capture

Far from criticizing the appearance of the American singer, the rain of messages she received Ariana through social networks were all positive reviews. Her almost 300 million followers highlighted how beautiful she is even without makeup.

Many others, in addition, also applauded the quality of the products of ‘rem beauty’, the line of cosmetics that the singer of ‘7 rings’ has launched.

