Seven works by Isabel Allende that you have to read









The writer Isabel Allende was born on August 2, 1942, today we celebrate his 80th birthday. Her mother had her Lime because his father had been assigned as secretary of the embassy of Chili in Peru. Every January 8 she sits in her house and begins a new novel by candlelight. To celebrate his birthday we bring you seven literary recommendations that you cannot miss. You sign up?

1. The house of the spirits (1982) We begin our journey through the work of Isabel Allende with her first film, The House of Spirits. As soon as it went on sale, it was very well received, which placed the writer among the best sellers of the time and catapulted her as one of the most promising names in the literature of our time. Such was its success that they transferred this work to the big screen under the same name in 1993 with a category cast, among the actors we find Antonio Banderas or the great meryl streep. A novel that narrates events that remain outside of reality, and explores the marvelous. A granddaughter and a grandfather recount their family life and the main themes are love and death, but also ghosts. In literary Radio 5 brought us closer to one of the theatrical adaptations of this work by Allende, seen through four generations of a Chilean family:

2. Paula (1994) A prodigious writer who does not understand life without being written. All her works are intimately linked with what she lived. His work Paula is a good example of it. He wrote it in one of the hardest moments of his existencewhen her daughter was confined to a hospital bed very young: “I was sure that my daughter would wake up, but I assumed that maybe she would not remember her past and I would have to tell her about it. I made it a point to explain to her where she came from, what she was like her family, who we were who loved her. When my daughter Paula was in a vegetative state, inert, absent, distant, she asked me. Where was she? What did she feel? How to reach it?. It is a stark, intimate, personal memory, with all the tearing pain and terror of losing my daughter.” They approached you to this work in affections in the night of RNE, where they asked the listeners how to cope with the duel. The bravest left us their testimonies:

3. Maya’s notebook (2011) Isabel Allende herself was referring to the main character, Mayaa 19-year-old young girl, without a partner and with no chance of meeting her in the near future, as follows: “This Maya has made me suffer more than any other of my characters. In some scenes he would have slapped her across the face to make her see reason, and in others he would have wrapped her in a tight hug to protect her from the world and from her own giddy heart.” A book that surrounds you, that makes you helpless in the face of the unwise acts and decisions that the protagonist is choosing, and that nevertheless, and as Allende assured, sometimes makes you want to hold her in your arms and comfort her, because as the Maya herself says in one of her thoughts that we can find in the book: “Where I put my foot, no more grass comes out.” About this work they talked in paper stories of RNE.

4. Ripper’s Game (2013) A few years ago, the first crime novel by the most widely read Spanish-American living writer in the world arrived at our bookstores. in the style of Christie Agathapresents us with a puzzle whose pieces fit together perfectly as the pages turn. Quite a challenge for the reader that keeps him in suspense until the end. Eye, this, nothing predictable. “It is a very dark world, where there is no redemption, it is brutal, I thought I could write a novel with my reality and how I see the world, but within this formula. […] I live in the bay San Francisco, where everything happens, there is nothing to invent there. Everything that happens here if it happened in Latin America would be called magical realism“, assured the writer. In sand books bring us closer to this novel that will enliven your mind, always faithful to Allende’s style:

5. Beyond winter (2017) “In the middle of winter, I discovered that I have in me an invincible summer” This is the quote from Albert Cami what inspired the novel beyond the winter of our protagonist: “When I started writing the January the 8th of 2016 I was living a bit of the winter of life, I had separated from my husband, I was living alone, I had a feeling that already at my age I had reached a winter of life. But the invincible summer is always there and when writing the novel it was emerging in the characters that summer. The ability that we all have to take risks, to launch ourselves into an adventure, to find love, solidarity,” said the writer. A novel in which he once again expresses love, so present in his works, but also intertwines other themes such as the situation of immigrants in the US. Isabel Allende told it to our colleagues from The world between the houses:

6. Long Sea Petal (2019) Isabel Allende gave it this title due to some verses of the poem When from Chile of Pablo Neruda. A story in which there is pain, friendship and loyalty but also mature love. The book tells the story of a transatlantic, a chartered ship for which he was then consul Pablo Neruda so that 2,078 Spaniards who had fled into French exile could arrive in Chile in September 1939 and there be able to rebuild their lives in freedom: “I first heard about these Spanish refugees at my grandfather’s house. From the age of 3 to the age of 10 I lived with him. And the first time I heard being aware of this was in the United Nations“, he assured critical eye Isabel Allende. We leave you here the full interview to be the last little push for you to be encouraged to read it: