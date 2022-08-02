Samsung presents its virtual playground “Space Tycoon” in Roblox

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the launch of Samsung Space Tycoon (“Space Tycoon”), a virtual playground built within the Roblox global metaverse platform. Space Tycoon is a virtual space where users can create and play games and share experiences using Samsung Electronics products together with alien characters in space, taking design cues and functionality from the business simulation “tycoon” genre.

Samsung has created this service for Generation Z customers to provide them with an integrated metaverse experience where they can create and enjoy their own Samsung products. The goal of the South Korean company is for them to experience the brand and interact with each other.

“Space Tycoon is designed to be a playground where many users can experience unlimited possibilities of virtual spaces,” said Jinsoo Kim, Executive Vice President of Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to showcase content that can deliver more meaningful and entertaining digital experiences for our current and future customers.”

Located in the Samsung Space Station, as well as in the research laboratory where alien characters conduct research on Samsung’s newest products, Space Tycoon consists of three specific game areas: the Mining Zone for the acquisition of resources, the Shop for the purchase of game items and the Laboratory for manufacturing the product.

In Space Tycoon, using the excavated resources, users can craft various Samsung products, from Galaxy Smartphones to various TVs and home appliances, and purchase or upgrade game items. Users can get creative by starting with real life products and giving them a makeover to become in-game devices. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip folding smartphone can become a bag or a scooter, just as users will be more imaginative with the Jet Bot vacuum cleaner turning into a hoverboard or The Sero lifestyle TV into a one-person helicopter.

Currently, more than 20 Samsung products are available in the Store, where the colors of purchased items may change randomly according to levels achieved, and new product series will be updated regularly.