Salma HayeK: how has the actress changed since she starred in “Teresa”? Photo: Cuartoscuro

Salma Hayek started his career in Mexicowhere the original of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, starred in the telenovela “Theresa”a melodrama that was placed among the favorites of the public thanks to the talent and beauty of the Veracruz and the leading men Rafael Rojas and Miguel Pizarro. And more than two decades after its premiere, Unotv.com tells you how the international star.

This is how Salma Hayek has changed

The Mexican is considered the best “Teresa”because the story has been starred by other celebrities in Mexico such as Angelique Boyer Y Barbara Mori. with curly hair, Salma Hayek he won the affection of the public in Aztec lands.

But his participation in soap opera would be only part of the foundation in the career of Salma Hayek, because for nineteen ninety fivea young woman with shoulder-length hair and showing off her curls was part of the acclaimed film “The alley of miracles”.

the beauty of salma captivated fans and celebrities like Julio César Chávez, the boxer, who shared, some time ago, a photograph with the protagonist of successful films; It was even said that they held a Romance.

The race of Hayek achieved a international exhibition beside Antonio Banderas in the film “Pistolero”, to later consecrate himself with a sensual dance in the film “From Dusk Till Dawn”alongside George Clooney.

see more Salma Hayek turns 55. Voluptuous Mexican actress who awakens the wildest instincts of the most greedy. Her dance with her snake in Dusk Till Dawn is in the history of cinema. The Alley of Miracles, Desperado… #Salma Hayek #Ephemeris pic.twitter.com/rHjtUGLAXJ — Cinemelodic (@Cinemelodic) September 2, 2021

But not only in professional success was drawn in the life of Salma Hayek, well for 2007a year after meeting, the Mexican announced her pregnancy Y commitment with Francois-Henri Pinault, a French businessman. The actress herself has shared images of how she looked during her pregnancy.

Salma Hayekwho is very active in social networksdoes not stop showing the good life she leads and usually shows off the incredible figure she has at 55 years old, wearing beautiful bikinis that leave her millions of followers breathless. digital platforms.

But the Mexican not only surprises in a bikini, because she also does it with amazing dresses that highlight their attributeswhich some claim are the product of Cosmetic surgeries.