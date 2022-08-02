Salma Hayek has a bad date with Tom Cruise

Salma Hayek is one of the nicest and friendliest actresses in Hollywood. Due to this, the famous Mexican actress has been able to establish a very lasting friendship with several celebrities in the industry. In fact, she has been one of Penelope Cruz’s best friends for more than two decades. However, Javier Bardem’s wife is not the only celebrity with whom Hayek has maintained a solid friendship for years, since the interpreter of ‘Frida Kahlo’ is a close friend of none other than Tom Cruise, who was partner of the Spanish actress in the early 2000s. For this reason, Salma decided to invite Tom Cruise to dinner at a London restaurant, but the date did not go well, since the fans of the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor did not leave them alone for a minute.

Last Saturday, July 16, Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise met for dinner at an exclusive restaurant in the English capital. Joining them was Salma Hayek’s husband, French tycoon Francois-Henri Pinault, who also greatly admires and appreciates Tom Cruise. However, despite the fact that the three were having a pleasant conversation, the actor’s fans came every two minutes to try to take a photo with him, so it was almost impossible for the friends to enjoy dinner without interruptions.



As a good instagramer, the actress took advantage of her date with Katie Holmes’s ex to publish some videos of the evening. “When you invite your friend Tom to dinner,” wrote the ‘Eternals’ actress in the title of the publication, where the actor can be seen posing with a large number of fans who came to the restaurant. In this way, what could have been a reunion evening between friends ended up becoming a kind of ‘meet and greet’ for the actor. In defense of the actor’s followers, it must be admitted that seeing two artists of his level dining in a restaurant can generate a great impact. Above all, due to the great mobilization of bodyguards and security personnel that accompany the celebrities. Perhaps that did not help them to go unnoticed in front of their followers.

Salma Hayek’s followers react to seeing her have dinner with Tom Cruise

At the moment, Salma Hayek’s publication has more than 276,000 ‘likes’ and more than 2,300 comments of reactions from her followers, among which the following stand out: “Please give him some space”, Oops! Two icons of cinema”, “OMG! Give them a break”, “He is the best, he never says no to a photo”, “Could they allow him a night out without being accosted by his fans?”. However, despite the fact that most of the comments indicate that the actor’s fans should not have approached, the truth is that most mortals cannot contain their joy at being so close to their idols, so they do what humanly possible to immortalize that memory.