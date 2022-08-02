Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman trolled Disney Plus because Logan and Deadpool will be the first Category R movies in their catalog

Disney Plus plans to continue expanding its platform’s Category R content and, after incorporating Daredevil, Jessica JonesThe Defenders and the rest of the Marvel Television series that were originally developed for Netflix, now the platform announced that will add to Deadpool, Deadpool 2 Y Logan to its catalog for the United States.

But although that movement of the company was well received by some fans, naturally Ryan Reynolds He did not want to miss the opportunity to joke about it and through his Twitter account he made fun of the fact that his Deadpool movies and Logan be the first tapes with Category R of that streaming.

After all, according to Reynolds’ reflection, several movies that are already available from Disney streaming could also have that content classification because they would not be as familiar as they seem.

“We’re supposed to announce that Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know that some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma.”wrote in actor in a tweet where I attach four images that indicate that tapes like Snow White, The Lion King Y bambi They should not be suitable for all audiences because of some of their themes.

“The next beloved animated classic shouldn’t be approved for all audiences because therapy doesn’t come cheap. The right movie should be rated R for the cold-blooded murder of an innocent mama deer that will cause long-term trauma.” says the picture about Bambi.

And for his part, Hugh Jackman not only shared a photo with Reynolds on Instagram, but also joked with the ad.

Thank you Disney Plus for adding brothers in arms Deadpool and Logan as the first R-rated movies on the platform. While his choice is questionable, we will accept it.” the actor stated.

In Latin America both Logan What dead pool they are in Star + and for now their incorporation to Disney + is only valid for the United States.