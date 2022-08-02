Ryan Gosling joins David Leitch to continue filming action

Director David Leitch He has been characterized by the most carefree action when he shoots his films. This weekend opens Bullet Trainbeside Brad Pittbut if we review his brief filmography we discover that he is responsible for some sensational titles of the genre in recent years: John Wick, Atomic, Dead Pool 2 Y Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. Now he releases a title full of speed and adrenaline, in which Brad Pitt must survive on a bullet train full of hit men. Promoting the film, Leitch was interviewed by Collider, revealing information about his next project, which, surprisingly, is also an action film: The Fall Guy.

So far, what we know about The Fall Guy is that it will star Ryan Gosling, but Leitch told the outlet a bit about the original story that inspired his next film: “I can tell you a little. It is a reimagining of the 1980s/late 1970s/early 1980s show starring Lee Majors. It’s about a stuntman who gets swept up in some crazy drama outside of the movie business, and chaos ensues. So there’s fun and action and we’re trying to make a great summer movie out of it. Universal is incredibly supportive and Ryan has been very helpful on the material, and we’ll start shooting in October. And so, we’re in pre-production right now.”

Besides all this, David Leitch mentioned the metalinguistic experience which provides a project set in Hollywood itself, which allows for cameos and at the same time, using their personal experiences to tell this story. “We want to have fun with the world of cinema”, pointed out the director, pointing out that it is a world conducive to this drama and being rich in what has been lived by both the director himself and Kelly (McCormick, producer):“We will definitely have a lot of fun playing with the film, our cinematic experiences within this film.”

Before becoming a director, David Leitch worked as a coordinator for franchise specialists such as Matrix either Tron: Legacy. On the other hand, it’s not the first time Gosling has played a stunt double. In Drive, released in 2011, was the mysterious driver with a dark past trying to save Carey Mulligan and her son from the world of crime. The actor has recently participated in the unseen agentthe most expensive production in the history of Netflix (200 million dollars) and next year it will be Ken in Barbie. Nevertheless, the fall guy guarantees us that Gosling will continue at the foot of the canyon as far as action cinema is concerned.