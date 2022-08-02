Rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reappear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

The reunion of three generations of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home rocked the world of Marvel fans upon release and remains one of the most talked about moments in the MCU.

When the fans saw Tom Holland sharing the screen with his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfieldwhich spewed cobwebs, brought back endless memories, and ignited rumors about future reunions in the MCU.

Additional rumors of another Maguire and Garfield return have been generated following the studio’s recent announcement of the fifth and sixth Avengers movies.

Word of the reunion comes from well-known Marvel insider Daniel RPK.who predicts that fans will get to see Maguire and Garfield return to the big MCU screens for Avengers: Secret Wars.

In a tweet, he mentions that the sixth installment will see them return, as well as Patrick Stewart, and posts a question about whether Hugh Jackman will also appear.

While these rumors are unconfirmed, it sparks a conversation about what Marvel has in store for their next phase.

I’m sure Tobey, Andrew and Patrick Stewart are all coming back for Secret Wars. Will Hugh Jackman? — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) July 24, 2022

How could they come back?

Although he does not talk about concrete information, it does not sound as far-fetched as one would think. Hugh Jackman said goodbye to Wolverine in Logan and has sworn not to return, although it is a very good story, but if it is not him, perhaps by then we will have his replacement, who would also be part of the new mutant movies within the UCM.

On the other hand, Patrick Stewart had also said that he would no longer play Xavier, but his small cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to indicate that he is willing to return to cheer up the fans.

Of course, Marvel will do its best to keep everything secret, while the new movies will offer crumbs to generate the appropriate expectations.

