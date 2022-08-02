“Ronaldo-United, all the background on the escape from Old Trafford”

The serene between the Manchester United And Cristiano Ronaldo it seems to have lasted the space of half a day. The epilogue of the friendly against Rayo Vallecano in fact risks having created a new rift between the Portuguese and the club, which after having managed with firmness, but also tranquility, the repeated requests for sale by the player and his staff would not have appreciated the behavior of CR7 during and after the test against the Spanish played at Old Trafford.

The background is clear: Ronaldo had known the day before that he would not be a starter and proposed to play from the start, a request obviously accepted by Ten Hag who, however, replaced him at the interval to make room for the former Atalantino Diallo, in goal after a few minutes from the start of the second half. Cristiano would not have liked the choice of the Dutch coach, hence the decision to leave the stadium after a shower without waiting for his teammates and therefore the end of the match.

“Ten Hag and the tactical indications Ronaldo does not like”

Ronaldo’s choice has upset managers, coaching staff, teammates and Manchester United fans, but the Sun reports some background that helps to better understand the situation. During the first half, in fact, taking advantage of a game break due to the injury of a Rayo player, Ten Hag would have summoned the team, Ronaldo included, explaining some movements: Cristiano, however, would have been in open disagreement and did nothing to hide it, spreading his arms and shaking his head.

Manchester United, Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain

Not unprecedented scenes in the career of the Madeira champion, whose grimaces towards Allegri at the time of Juve made history. Now it remains to be understood… the cause-effect relationship, or rather if Ten Hag replaced Ronaldo as he was dissatisfied with his movements and perhaps with his reaction and if Cristiano left Old Trafford early precisely because he was more bothered by the tactical dictates than by the replacement. The fact is that the coach and his teammates did not like the absence of the most illustrious player in the squad debriefing at the end of the game, but also that, at the moment, despite the new tensions, the Red Devils do not seem to consider the possibility of selling the Portuguese.