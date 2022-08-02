Robert Downey Jr.’s grand gesture had toward Armie Hammer amid career decline

At the beginning of 2021 the race of Armie Hammer fell into a tailspin after he was accused of sexual abuse and cannibal fetishism. In a matter of days, chat captures revealed the actor’s exchanges with his alleged casual partners that revealed much more than a casual encounter.

From this situation, the life of the interpreter of Call Me by Your Name Y CIPOL’s agent was automatically finished. Within days of the sordid details of his encounters, Hammer was fired by his talent agency and was left out of a number of projects. Among them, Shotgun Wedding, the romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez; the thriller Billion Dollar Spy; broadway play, The Minutes; and the Paramount series, The Offerwhose role went to the hands of Miles Teller.

Armie Hammer has been out of the public eye since the beginning of 2021

The movie industry and Hollywood turned their backs on him, but there was one person who was there to hold him back: Robert Downey Jr. In the midst of the crisis, it was the actor who intervened to advise Armie to go to rehabconfirms a source to Vanity Fair magazine.

It even transpired that it was the very actor of Hombre de Hierro who paid the expenses for six months in a rehabilitation center in Florida. The place, called the Guest House, is located on a 52-acre property in Silver Springs. It “particularly caters to clients with high-visibility or high-stress lifestyles, such as business executives, politicians and entertainment professionals,” according to the venue’s website.

After completing his stint in rehabilitation in December last year, Hammer tries to keep a low profile away from the media. Since then, the actor has been in the Cayman Islands, where he continues to work on his recovery and tries to spend time with his children Harper Grace (7) and Ford Douglas Armand (5), the fruit of his relationship. with his ex wife elizabeth chambersbusinesswoman and television presenter.

However, his quiet life in the paradisiacal environment was interrupted when a tweet that went viral put the actor’s name back on the cover of all the media. A flyer indicated that Hammer was working in a resort as “janitor”.

Although initially denied, the sites Variety Y TMZ They ended up confirming that Armie Hammer he is indeed working as a property salesman at the Morritt Hotel. “I can’t confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn’t addressed it. I think it’s horrible that if you’re selling timeshares, the media is shaming you for having a ‘regular job,'” a lawyer for Hammer told reporters. Vanity Fair.

After being harassed again by the press in the Cayman Islands, Hammer flew with Chambers and their two young children to Los Angeles. During your stay in the city, Hammer has taken refuge in a house owned by Downey Jr. In addition to providing his colleague with a place to stay, it is said that Robert has also been helping him financially.

The actor also faced hard times in his life

You have to remember that Robert Downey Jr. He also faced substance abuse, which almost ended his career. He gained prominence in the mid-1990s with performances like Charles Chaplin’s in the film Chaplin, for which he won a BAFTA Award and was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe Awards. But from there the problems began for Robert, who was involved in problems for drug possession and usebeing arrested several times.

This situation led him to be rejected by production companies and film studios. In the early 2000s, and thanks to the support of Mel Gibson, he had a resurgence in his career with his role in the series Ally McBeal. Then came big screen hits like Gothika Y kiss kiss bang bang (2003), among others. In 2007 she got the role of Hombre de Hierro for Marvel Studios and the rest is history.

