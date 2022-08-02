Rihanna shows off her pregnancy with daring designs: “Why hide it?”

During the month of January, the Barbadian singer, Rihanna announced his pregnancy together with your partner A$AP Rocky. Since then, she has appeared in different spaces wearing daring maternity designs, which go beyond the traditional, as they include crop tops, transparent dresses and belly chains. He even advanced images of the May cover of the magazine American Voguesporting a red lace bodysuit and matching gloves by AlaIa.

Rihanna gave an interview to said publication to talk about her life in recent months, where she mentioned what proud that she feels to experience the changes in her body and that is why I never thought of hiding them.

The singer participated in a photo session accompanied by the photographer Annie Leibovitzwhere she posed in various styles in a luxurious hotel room in Paris during fashion week held in that country.

Rihanna proudly shows off her midriff, wearing a spectacular gown with a veil of Jean Paul Gaultier. This is a red cropped jacket and long skirt ensemble from Rick Owensand a padded coat by Marc Jacobs with underwear from his personal brand: Savage X Fenty.

This cover arrived three months after the first public photos of Rihanna showing her pregnancy. On that occasion, accompanied by A$AP Rocky, they posed affectionately in Harlem. She wears a chanel vintage coat, unbuttoned at the bottom, low-rise jeans and a Chanel chain belt. From then on, whenever possible, he appears in public showing off some flashy pregnancy style.

“I think now I even say that I know more because I know it will be different on the other side of this. At first I expected a magical changebut in reality I’m still who I am… Nothing is simplified,” he said.

Rihanna, celebrity and pregnant model

Throughout fashion month, Rihanna showed up at the dGucci fashion show in Milan wearing a latex crop top and an oversized purple fur coat, followed by Dior in Pariswhere she wore a sheer black lace slip with knee-high patent leather boots.

“For me, that dress is the closest thing to maternity wear that I’ve ever worn,” she explained in her interview with American Vogue. For that sassy outfit I also wore Savage X Fenty underwear and joked, “They were going to see my underwear anyway. So there had better be more.”

The couple said the pregnancy took them by surprise “but they certainly weren’t planning against it.” Additionally, he added that the two grew closer during the early days of the pandemic while on a cross-country road trip. “It became my family at that time. I feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Last month the singer revealed to Elle magazine that she was already in her third trimester of pregnancy and reiterate that it is a moment in which he feels great pride in the beauty that radiates: