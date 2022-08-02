Rihanna exhibits her pregnancy and reinvents maternity fashion

New York.– Ever since Rihanna announced her pregnancy in late January via Instagram and a cleverly staged paparazzi photo of her and her partner, ASAP Rocky, strolling under the Riverside Drive overpass, her style of motherhood has been characterized more by the clothes he hasn’t worn than for the one he has.

She hasn’t worn loose dresses. She hasn’t been wearing maternity jeans. In fact, she has hardly worn any clothes.

Instead, she has shown her bare midriff throughout: in draped green fringes and gradient pants during a Fenty beauty event; in a bra, a sheer blue blouse unbuttoned over her belly, and low-rise gray jean pants at the Super Bowl.

In black dragon-embellished pants, a vinyl top and a crystal headpiece at a Gucci show; in a see-through baby-doll dress over a lace bra and Dior panties; and, most recently, in a Valentino organza turtleneck over a sequined skirt and top at Jay-Z’s after-party for the Oscars.

In the history of celebrity pregnancies, there has never been an exhibit quite like this.

It’s no wonder that the general reaction among sites dedicated to covering celebrities has been one of intense ecstasy. “Rihanna continues to wear the sexiest maternity outfits of all time,” HighSnobiety crowed. “Rihanna is single-handedly reinventing ‘maternity style,'” Glamor UK read.

They are right, of course. However, in reality, your style choices are just the beginning. By dressing to face the world with the physical reality of her pregnancy on such a consistent basis, Rihanna has gone beyond making a simple fashion statement.

He is making a “totally transgressive and very political statement,” said Liza Tsaliki, a professor of media studies and popular culture at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece.

Only it all fits into the well-known recurring theme of “the pregnant celebrity belly.” It’s kind of clever, isn’t it?

The result is a dizzying whirlpool of contemporary phenomena, including: (1) celebrity culture, from which we increasingly take examples from celebrities to inform our consumption and behavior; (2) what Tsaliki calls “the aestheticization of the body and the policing of women’s waists”; and (3) modern politics.

All of that makes this maternity wear story go way beyond mere “dress alike” role model.

After all, says Renée Ann Cramer, vice chancellor of Drake University and author of the book on celebrity pregnancy “Pregnant With the Stars: Watching and Wanting the Celebrity Baby Bump,” this is a time when “many people on the extreme right and even the conventional right promote policies that question the permanent autonomy that people with feminine identity have over their bodies, their lives and their capacity to decide.”

By dressing to show off her baby bump, and in a way that has nothing to do with traditional maternity wear, Rihanna is modeling a totally opposite reality. “She’s saying, ‘I’m still a person, and I’m my own person,'” Cramer explained. Rihanna can be “autonomous, powerful, and herself, even in the making of a life,” she added. She is linking the right to dress how one wants with all sorts of more constitutional rights.

It’s a pretty radical move. After all, the pregnant body has been celebrated, watched, hidden, and considered problematic for centuries.

While this may be a completely unconscious choice—perhaps her skin is so sensitive that it bothers her to wear anything on her belly—Rihanna herself has a history of intentionally using her own physique and profile to force old prejudices to be reconsidered. and social conventions about female agency and beauty. The most obvious example of hers is her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, valued at about $3 billion these days.

Indeed, his current focus could have been foreshadowed by his decision to have Slick Woods, then nine months pregnant, model in the first Savage X Fenty show in 2018 dressed only in nipple stickers and lacy undergarments. . As everyone knows, Woods went into labor on the catwalk and later posted, “I came here to say I can do whatever I want whenever I want and so can you.”

Just change the date and those phrases could easily be Rihanna’s maternity wear motto. She actually described her own style of pregnancy as “rebellious”.