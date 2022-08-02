Rihanna bets on the total peach look at the Off-White show in Paris

If there were an equivalent to prom king and queen in fashion month, they would undoubtedly be Rihanna Y A$AP Rocky. After appearing by surprise in the parade Exquisite by Alessandro Michele for gucci in Milan – Rihanna dressed in a mauve faux fur coat over a PVC and lace crop top; A$AP Carrying a logo-printed Gucci briefcase that could very well contain her plans for world domination, the fashion-favorite couple traveled to Paris to attend the fall-winter 2022/2023 runway show. off-white.

The pregnant singer once again demonstrated her determination to maintain her own style – no loose maternity dresses – with a minidress Leather peach color accessorized with strappy sandals and a calfskin coat in the same shade.

The crowd that attended the last Off-White parade on Monday night realized the tremendous influence he exerted Virgil Abloh in fashion. The late founder of the brand, who died in November, was honored at the presentation, where we could see Idris and Sabrina Elba chatting with Pharrell Williams or the supermodel (and former French first lady) Carla Bruni sitting in the front row next to the footballer Paul Pogba.

Speaking of Super models, there were at least a dozen on the catwalk, both original and new generation. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Amber Valletta represented the old guard, but Cindy’s daughter Kaia also walked along with Kendall, Bella and Gigi.

Abloh’s death on November 28, 2021 at just 41 years old, after secretly fighting cancer, shook the entire fashion industry: “As the leader of change that he was, there is no hyperbole capable of expressing the impact of his work”said Edward Enninful, director of fashion United Kingdom, on stage at the Fashion Awards, held the day after the visionary designer passed away.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk