Reviews: Review of “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”), by Sophie Hyde, with Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

After its acclaimed passage through festivals such as Sundance, Berlin and Tribeca, this highly effective and at times moving comedy-drama about the intimate encounters between two characters decidedly opposed to each other in terms of ages, origins, formations, searches, reaches 42 Argentine theaters. and -of course- sexual experiences. The result is fun and emotional at the same time from two outstanding performances.

Good luck, Big Leo. (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, UK/2022). Direction: Sophie Hyde. Cast: Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. Screenplay: Katy Brand. Photography and editing: Bryan Mason. Music: Stephen Rennicks. Distributor: BF Paris. Suitable for over 16 years. Rooms: 42.

Two characters and a location (a hotel room) is the “only” thing that this new film by the director of 52 tuesdays Y Animals in much of its 97 minutes. It is that we could well be facing a play with a provocative premise, poignant dialogues, a certain emotional streak and two excellent performers to bring it to life on stage. But not, Good luck, Big Leo. it is a film and, despite its obvious limitations and restrictions (it was shot in times of pandemic), it achieves a striking fluidity and elegance.

Nancy (Emma Thompson) is a widow and retired (she was a religious studies teacher) and during her long marriage she has had a routine, concessional and obviously frustrating sex life. After many doubts, she is encouraged to hire the services of the Big Leo of the title (Daryl McCormack), an intelligent, friendly, seductive young Irishman with a dark complexion who exudes confidence in his every move.

The intimate encounters (there will be more than one), always in the same hotel room, are narrated with modesty because the axis here is not so much about whether she will dare to a certain position or to practice oral sex, but about how both will let go, showing their most vulnerable sides, confessing their traumas, miseries, but also their fantasies and desires.

Kind of a more contemporary reverse, somewhat naïve, sentimental and, if you will, politically correct, of movies like Pretty Woman Y The graduate, Good luck, Big Leo. It is based -of course- on two extraordinary performances. To the One Woman Show by Thompson -who is shown in his natural state at 63 years old- is added the no lesser contribution of the 20-year-old Daryl McCormack as a sex worker (here almost a therapist) who hides his own ghosts behind that cool and hip look.

It is precisely in the differences, the contrasts, the multiple nuances (at times tenderness can emerge and at others aggression is unleashed), but also in the points of connection and complicity between both creatures, where lies the charm of a film that it transcends by far a certain calculation that can be guessed in its final part.

