Review: The Gray Man – “Testosterone The Movie” Was A More Appropriate Title

A train is spinning at full speed while it burns, the cars are undone by some terrorist actor and destroys everything in its path through a busy street in a European city while Ryan Gosling walks calmly, without being disturbed, by the car about to derail. That should give them a clear idea of ​​what awaits them when they see The gray man (The Gray Man), the new Netflix blockbuster directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Yeah the same Russo brothers that did avengers endgame and Infinity War.

The Gray Man

The Gray Man is an adaptation of the eponymous novel series written by Mark Greaney and stars Chris Evans and Ryan Goslingwith Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.

The film tells the story of an agent known as Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who belongs to a secret initiative of CIA enforcers. They are called Gray Men because they work in a gray area of ​​governments, which does not recognize them if they fail in their mission. Sierra Six finds himself locked up in prison but is freed by his former boss, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), for a mission gone wrong. Sierra Six discovers some secrets of the agency and now the new head of the agency, Denny Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page), wants to kill him so he doesn’t reveal anything.

Carmichael enlists the services of Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a bloodthirsty ex-agent who is an unstoppable force of nature with all the resources to achieve his goal.

The hunt takes place worldwide and is complicated when a person very dear to Sierra She is kidnapped by the mercenaries and now she must not only save herself, but save that person’s life with the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

A Gray Movie

The Gray Man it is a gray film full of highly explosive but opaque fireworks that stands out for one thing: its villain. The truth is that I thought that the name of the tape was a joke related to the grayness of the performance of Ryan Gosling, who already looks more like the deadpan Bruce Willis.

I was a few minutes late for the press show and for the first few minutes I went out of my way to understand what I thought was a very complicated plot but then when I discovered that the story didn’t make sense I just sat back in my seat and turned off my brain and to enjoy. There was more to do, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. the plot of The Gray Man it’s soulless, you feel like you’ve seen it so many times that nothing is surprising and only the special effects, the action scenes and some drone shots make the difference.

That Ryan Gosling put “Ryan Gosling face” worked fine on Drive, but in this hyper-action film the truth is that it doesn’t work. He feels like the most uncharismatic hero in movie history, on the other hand the antagonist, Chris Evans, takes the movie. You can see that he loves being a bloodthirsty douchebag villain and makes us grow fond of him.

Without Lloyd Hansen holding the film I think no one would be talking about The Gray Man. I’m not exaggerating when I say that Lloyd Hansen could sneak into the lists of the best villains of the decade when it ends. Ok, if I’m exaggerating, really, but only because I didn’t like him.

Evans plays a very “nero” role; a “Very Gringo Gringo”, a kind of Anti-Captain America that has illogical dialogues and tight polo shirts, with dialogue from series B that lives torturing people. The actor accepts that his character is illogical and instead of giving him sobriety he goes crazy and makes it as loony as possible. He only needed to break the fourth wall.

Surely this movie will be in el Netflix Top 10 for several weeks and many users of the platform will talk about it; but this movie is not made to watch on Netflix.

Sound is a spectacular thing, and a lot of that will surely be lost on the cell phone where the whole world is going to see it.

The good

it’s entertaining

Chris Evans makes a very good villain

there are many explosions

You don’t have to think much

The bad

Ryan Gosling

The movie makes no sense, although it has its charm

They want to franchise this.

Verdict

There have been a number of times now that Netflix has tried to make action movies, and even though they have a lot of explosions and have all the elements of the genre, they feel lukewarm. I think they are trying harder to make all of their movies “family friendly” and it struggles to be the new television. But it’s not television, nor does it make good action movies and it stays halfway in everything.

Netflix wants to put aside everything that smacks of “blood”. Of course Stranger Things is entertaining and the characters grew, and of course he made an effort to make good Marvel series, but at the end of the day they are things for children. Face it: Netflix is ​​for kids.

The Gray Man You can have action scenes, some suggested child abuse and other torture; but in the end it is an adventure for the whole generic family, with some touches of comedy that don’t quite work either, with a Ryan Gosling who is as gray as the title of his film. It is appreciated that Ana de Armas is making the effort to be a hero and that Chris Evans tries to leave Captain America behind, but it was not enough.

Now, I repeat: what’s wrong with spending 122 minutes without thinking about anything? I watched the entire Fast and Furious saga even though each new episode was worse (in every way) than the last. That should give you an idea of ​​how much I like to waste my time watching nonsense.