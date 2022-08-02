Prime Video arrives in August with great special programming for everyone

To continue having fun at home with loved ones, in August, the eighth month of the year.

We start with good programming for all tastes and ages with Prime Videowhich arrives with premieres of new series, as well as the classics in all their seasons.

Plus a variety of movies for the whole family, sports, specials and more, for Amazon members to watch instantly or download on their preferred servers.

of programming

We start the month with All or Nothing: Arsenal. One more edition of the renowned documentary series returns, now about one of the most important teams in world football, Arsenal.

The series will show behind-the-scenes footage of the memorable season 2021/2022from the humiliating loss to Nottingham Forest to the departure of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The film will be seen on August 5 Doubly Pregnant 2a comedy made in Mexico that It takes place 10 years after the events of the first film.

Things have changed for Javier and Felipe, now they are both full-time parents for Sol y Luna. However, they discover that their daughters need something: a mother. To find her, they decide to make a secret plan.

This day also comes 13 Lives, film directed by Ron Howard that tells the true story of a rescue mission that occurred in Thailand, where a group of young men and their soccer coach were trapped for 18 days in an underground cave system about to be flooded. The film features performances by Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman.

On August 12 do not miss the series news of a kidnapping inspired by real events and the homonymous book by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez.

The story follows the ordeal of a small group of people who were kidnapped in the 1990s by Colombian drug traffickers.

This day also opens A League of Their Own, series based on the popular movie of the same name, starring Tom Hanks in 1992.

The comedy series is about the American women’s professional baseball league during World War II, evokes the joyous, playful spirit of Penny Marshall’s original feature film, while expanding her horizons to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball.



Also on the 12th, the second season of the comedy and romance series premieres. all for lucy which follows the lives of Lucy and Ricky, the perfect imperfect couple. Ricky wants to get married. Lucy is not ready for this commitment.

and for the children Loud Addams 2; Your favorite spooky family is back, in an animated version.

In this second film we find Morticia and Homer worried because their children are growing up, skipping family dinners and consumed with the “screen time”.

To regain their bond, they decide to take Merlina, Pericles, Uncle Lucas, and the rest on a ride in a haunted RV.

On the 14th the animated film will be enjoyed The secret life of your pets. In a Manhattan high-rise, Max’s life as a favorite pet is turned upside down when his owner brings home a new pet: neglected mongrel Duke.

However, the two must put their fights aside when they learn that a lovable white bunny is raising an army of lost pets.

On August 19, the third season of making the cuta fashion competition reality show hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn who return with ten talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the new global phenomenon.

By August 26, arrive Nemesis. Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually a legend in hiding.

Twenty years ago, Granite City’s powerful vigilante named Nemesis was pronounced dead after a fierce battle with his rival. Most believe that he died, but others are hopeful that he is still alive. With the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to persuade his neighbor to come out of hiding and save the city.

In the Prime Video Store

Available to rent or buy there are two options: On August 18 Minions: A Villain is born.

Long before he became the master of evil, Gru was just a 12-year-old kid living in the suburbs, plotting to rule the world from his basement.

When Gru meets the Minions, an unexpected family is formed. Together, they build their first lair, their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

And on August 23 Top Gun: Maverick. After thirty years, Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, pushes his limits as a professional aviator, but must face the ghosts of his past as he leads Top Gun’s top graduates on a special mission that will require his ultimate sacrifice. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and It is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun..