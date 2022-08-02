PAN deputy seeks better conditions for medical interns from mountainous areas









Deputy Carlos Olson presented an appeal to the Federal Government, to increase the salary and social security benefits of people who perform Social Service in communities or mountain areas, and to comply with the National Development Plan in terms of supply of medicines and medical equipment in rural areas.

He also urged the National Security Council to help maintain order and public peace, especially in the mountainous area of ​​the state of Chihuahua.

“Today Mexico is not a country in which we can dream of being professionals and in particular doctors; and it is only because of the sad and heartbreaking fact that there is no certainty of what tomorrow will bring us”, declared the PAN legislator.








