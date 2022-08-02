Omar Campos would arrive at Santiago Giménez’s Feyenoord

The summer transfer market has brought with it a large number of rumors about possible Mexican transfers to Europe. Some have already been closed, such as Jesús Alcantar to Sporting Lisbon, Daniel Aceves to Real Oviedo and Santiago Giménez to Feyenoord, the signing that has generated the most noise in recent weeks.

Now, the same team from the Netherlands would be following another Mexican. It would be Omar Campos, left side of Santos, who would also be in the orbit of Anderlecht from Belgium.

According to Kerynews, the Dutch team and the Belgian club have shown interest in the 20-year-old, although there would be no formal offers at the moment.

The defender of the Warriors has more than 50 games played in Liga MX as a starter and would have the opportunity to travel to the Old Continent if favorable conditions are met.

Omar Campos, closer to Feyenoord

Given the departure of Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, Feyenoord needs to be reinforced with a left back and according to Kerynews, the interest in Omar Campos has existed for several weeks, but the negotiations have stalled.

The recent agreement with Cruz Azul for Santi Giménez would have caused the Dutch team to resume negotiations with Santos with the aim of closing an agreement similar to that of the striker so that the Laguneros retain an important part of the letter.

On the other hand, Anderlecht’s option would depend on Spanish winger Sergio Gómez leaving for LaLiga, where there are several teams seeking to repatriate him. In the event that his departure is signed, negotiations could begin between the Belgian team and Santos.