“Offends the disabled”, And the liberals lead Beyoncé to change a song

Also Beyoncé ends up in the trap of politically correct. The American pop star will have to re-register Heatedsong from his new album released on July 29th, Renaissance (Columbia), the seventh of his solo career, fiercely criticized by associations representing disabled people. The offending sentence is “ Brushing on that ass, spat on that ass “:” space “, in fact, it means” go wild “but it can also mean” spastic “and is often used derogatory, especially in the UK, more than in the US. In particular, the word is associated with spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy that causes movement problems.

That the singer did not intentionally intend to offend the disabled is clear enough, but in the age of the culture of whining it doesn’t matter: as her spokesperson announced, the word space “ it was not intentionally used in an offensive manner “but it will be anyway” replaced “. Not later than a couple of weeks ago, US pop star Lizzo also apologized for using the same word in her new song, GRRLS. “ Let me clarify one thing: I never want to promote derogatory language “, he wrote. “ As a fat black woman in America, I have received a lot of hurtful words against me so I understand the power that words can have “.

The pop star in the storm for a word

The lyrics of the song Heated it provoked a harsh reaction from disabled associations, which asked Beyoncé to immediately modify the text. “ I am tired and frustrated that we are having this conversation again so soon after receiving a meaningful and progressive response from Lizzo “he explained to Bbc Hannah Diviney a leading writer, advocate for the rights of women and the disabled in Sydney, Australia. Diviney was joined by the disabled charity Scope, which asked the R&B star to re-record Heated, omitting the insult. “ Words matter because they reinforce the negative attitudes that disabled people face every day “says manager Warren Kirwan.” Beyoncé has long been a champion of inclusiveness and equality, so we urge her to remove this offensive text “.

The correspondent of the Bbc, Nikki Fox, however, admits that the word is used differently in the United Kingdom than in the United States. “ It is a word we would never, ever use in the UK, although we recognize that it is sometimes used differently in the US “.” What was the reason why Lizzo changed her lyrics and Beyoncé could just release a song that contains the exact same words? “then underlined the activist @theblackgirlwarrior on TikTok, while musician Tara Allen recalled how the word “space” was used against her as a child. “ You hurt a community, apologize and change ” he wrote on social media, referring to Beyoncé.

Politically correct stifles art and freedom of expression

The controversy does not affect the success of Renaissancewhich debuted directly at the top of the list of best-selling records on Itunes worldwide, with the first single Break My Soul which is already one of the most broadcast on the radio. However, the fact that an artist like Beyoncé is forced to change the lyrics of the song Heated because of a controversy that arose around a word (or rather, its interpretation), when its intent, as also clarified by its spokesperson, was certainly not to offend disabled people. No contemporary star, in fact, would risk doing it, not only for an ethical-moral but also a commercial issue: artists know that nowadays, between #MeToo and politically correct, those who commit a false step are immediately “crossed out” according to the dogmas of the “culture of cancellation”.

It is an increasingly suffocating hood, the one that is oppressing art and its freedom of expression. Comedians know it, musicians know it and many actors and directors know it. And she had already understood, in unsuspecting times, Frank Zappa, one of the greatest musical geniuses of the twentieth century, who with his irreverent provocations tried to shake up the respectability of American society. Not even Zappa could have imagined that that censorious climate would return, more oppressive than ever, thanks to the rise of politically correct and cancel culture, enemies of art and freedom.