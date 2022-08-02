North West made up her mother, Kim Kardashian, as a ‘minion’

The close relationship that the businesswoman maintains, Kim Kardashian, with her eldest daughter North West, product of her marriage to rapper Kanye West, is no secret to anyone.

Kim has always shown her unconditional love for her firstborn because, in fact, she recently celebrated North’s ninth birthday, holding two parties, the first at her anime-themed house and the second something very private with her friends. the little one, where the creator of ‘SKIMS’, lent her daughter her private plane so that she could travel with her best friends to a desert and camp with her there, so that they could live a terrifying experience, because as Kim commented in an interview, her daughter is obsessed with makeup.

Above all, with that of wounds and scars, so her mother also hired a makeup professional to give private classes to her firstborn and her friends. Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter seems to have an innate talent for makeup, Although everyone already knew her talent for fashion and even for photography, this time Kim has shown that her little girl has several gifts.

The businesswoman put aside her elegance and let her daughter experiment on her face, so North turned her into a minion, because the little girl seems to be obsessed with the latest movie and wanted to transform her mother into one of the yellow characters of the caricature

The transformation was captured on video and you can see how North uses different palettes to create the color effect, painting the face of the member of the Kardashian clan in a bright yellow tone.

She did this step before painting her glasses and then wanted to give her lips a touch of blue.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old socialite put on an outfit that alluded to the character’s suit, wearing a blue garment. The recording was shared on the TikTok account that they both share, where she usually uploads North her occurrences, always supervised by Kim. To date, the profile has more than seven million followers and the latest video is about to reach 17 views.

Without a doubt, this would be one of the minor’s attempts to get her mother to put aside dark colors, since she recently confessed that she did not like that her mother always wore dark colors, such as the typical black, so asked Kim to use more colors, something that apparently the businesswoman has tried to do a few times.

In fact, the ex-wife of the rapper published on her Instagram social network a photo session that her own daughter would have taken in which she looked like Barbie, because she wore a completely pink outfit and the place where she was was also that tone, going out of his daily life with his favorite color.