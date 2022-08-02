New version of Taylor Swift made her debut on Superpets!

Dwayne Johnson revealed that Taylor Swift’s version of his song Bad Blood debuted on The League of Superpets

Dwayne Johnson is a big fan of Taylor Swift and he has no qualms about showing it publicly. Whether it’s mentioning “TayTay” in a movie Fast and furious or using his music for a comedy skit in Super Pet League, the actor and professional wrestler has managed to allude to the successful singer in his most recent projects.

Johnson’s fanaticism is so great that recently Taylor Swift publicly thanked him for listening to his rerecorded songs, better known as the famous “Taylor’s Version”, which began as an attempt by the singer to recover the rights to your music after the discography Big Machine Records sold them original masters of his songs to the producer Scooter braun.

The singer has been slowly releasing her re-recordings, adding music or additional details to completely distance them from their original productions. Although he has already completely re-recorded the albums of Fearless and Redperhaps the most popular version that has been released without a doubt was All too Well, not only because it featured a music video starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien but because it also revived the controversy surrounding her relationship with Jake Gylleenhaal.

But everything indicates that 1989 is next and the relationship between Taylor Swift and Dwayne Johnson seems to be getting much stronger, as the actor confirmed that a new version of the Taylor Swift song: badblood, were released as part of the soundtrack of League of Super Pets.

Taylor Swift present in the DC Universe!

In a TikTok published by Dwayne Johnson where he appears joking with KevinHart, the actor revealed that Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version) and Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) will appear in the new animated film DC League of Super-Pets. This video came out precisely to celebrate the premiere of the film and now

“Clearly Kevin Hart has issues (being a *sh—) and I don’t think we can solve them 😂 Excited to have TWO of my friend Taylor Swift’s songs on #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT!” Dwayne Johnson

Taylor Swift commented on the video and praised Johnson for your support. “Thanks to my friend Dwayne Johnson for supporting ethical versions of my songs. Good luck with the movie! You are the man”. At the moment, the new versions of these songs are not yet available on any social network, so the Superpets movie is the only place where they can be heard.

Will 1989 Taylor’s Version be released soon?

Though Swift has not yet announced when the official release of Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version), It is likely that after incorporating it into the soundtrack of the film, they will soon upload it to their official platforms of the singer.

On the other hand, the premiere of the two songs that are part of the Grammy-winning album, 1989seems to confirm that indeed the next album to be re-recorded will be his hit released in 2014. This album includes some of his most popular songs, such as Shake It Off, Style and Blank Space.

Speculations and theories about what the next album would be have been surfacing for months, since taylor premiered earlier this year its versions of This Loveand Y Wildest Dreams. Also

