New Oscar Voters Include Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose

With the movie business still regaining its footing after more than two years of pandemic turmoil, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that it will open its ranks to 397 new members in the latest step in its ongoing effort to diversify its membership.

Representing 54 countries, the guest list includes names in bold such as Ariana DeBose, Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan and Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as many artists, filmmakers, executives and professionals whose names have never appeared on the marquee. in a multiplex. The group includes 71 Academy Award nominees, such as “The Lost Daughter” star Jessie Buckley and “The Power of the Dog” nominee Jesse Plemons, as well as 15 previous Oscar winners, including the winner for Supporting Actor from “CODA” Troy Kotsur.

As academia continues to push for greater inclusion both within the organization and in the industry as a whole, 44% of members of the class of 2022 identify as women and 37% are from underrepresented racial/ethnic communities. Half are from outside the United States.

The announcement comes as the academy is at a crossroads with an imminent leadership transition, as Academy Museum director Bill Kramer prepares to take over next month as executive director of the organization from current CEO Dawn Hudson. , who has led the academy through 11 transformations and through years of difficult times.

Having achieved its 2020 goal, set in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, of doubling the number of women and people of color in its membership ranks, the organization has slowed the pace of growth in recent years. This year’s guest pool is almost exactly the same size as last year’s, which was 395.

While still significantly larger than annual guest groups in previous decades, which were generally limited by quotas to around 100 members, this year’s class is less than half the size of the 2020 class of 819, which itself was smaller than the 2018 record, class that weighed in at a gargantuan 928.

Ariana DeBose won this year’s Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story.” (J.D. Urban)

Last year, the academy announced that it planned to return to more limited class sizes “to allow for steady growth in the future and ensure the infrastructure, staffing resources, and environment necessary to support all members of the academy.”

Including the new class, according to the academy, 34% of its members identify as female, while 19% are from underrepresented racial/ethnic communities, on par with last year’s benchmarks. In a landmark analysis from 2012, The Times reported that Oscar voters at the time were 94% white and 77% male.

Seven branches invited more women than men this year, including casting directors, costume designers, documentary filmmakers, producers, and marketing and public relations. Three branches drew the majority of their candidates from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, including documentary filmmakers, directors, and actors, by far the largest branch of the academy.

On the directors’ side, guests include Sian Heder, who won this year’s adapted screenplay award for “CODA,” which took home the Oscar for best picture, as well as Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose “King Richard ” also earned a nomination for best picture. . On the music side, guests include Eilish and his brother Finneas O’Connell, who won the Oscar for original song for the title song from the James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

The academy’s announcement comes as inclusion issues continue to surface in Hollywood’s all-important awards season. Last year, a Times investigation highlighted the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the small group that hands out the Golden Globes, does not include African-American members, setting off a firestorm that eventually led NBC to announce last month that he would withdraw the awards. the air by 2022.

Since then, the HFPA has added new members, including 6 who are black. But with some in the industry continuing to keep the group at arm’s length, it’s not yet clear if the Globes will return to televised in 2023.

If everyone accepts his invitations, the total membership of the film academy will rise to 10,665, including 9,665 voting members.

