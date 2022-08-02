Naty Abascal, on vacation in Capri: with a Zara look and on the Valentino yacht

The friendship of Naty Abascal and Valentino in images: parties, great dresses and a superyacht Getty an unbreakable friendship Spanish model Naty Abascal arrives in Ibiza with Italian fashion designer Valentino on August 20, 1999.

With them was also their great friend, Brazilian Carlos Souza (photographer, stylist, editor, businessman and public relations of Valentino for several decades), and his ex-wife the socialite charlene shorto –in charge of taking the photo of Naty on the cover–; Bruce Hoksema (jewelry and bag designer) and Giancarlo Giammettibusinessman and Valentino’s right-hand man since the 1960s. “A perfect day to remember,” he wrote Carlos Sousa next to a snapshot of the friends on board the yacht. “An incredible day”, wrote Abascal in his stories from Instagram.

Italian food and excursion to Capri

The heterogeneous group spent a fun day on the high seas visiting some of the most unique places in the area such as the Blue Grotto, a dark cavern where the sea shines with an electric blue color, product of the passage of sunlight through an underwater cave. They were able to taste delicious typical dishes of the area such as Buffalo mozzarella with cherry tomatoes and basil, fried fish and cherries. During these days they have not lacked exquisite pizzas, trays full of sushi and sashimi, they have watched sunsets from the yacht, have bathed in the waters of the Tyrrhenian with Mount Vesuvius in the background and they have made some descent to land to stroll through the alleys and markets of Capri.