Monkeypox in Mexico: UNAM clarifies if it is serious, what measures to take and if there are vaccines available

Evelyn Rivera Toledo Y Sarbelio Moreno Espinosaspecialists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (AM) offer a series of recommendations to combat the monkey poxclarifying how serious it is, if there is vaccines to combat it and what are the measures to prevention.

How serious is monkeypox?

Evelyn Rivera Toledofrom the Department of Microbiology and Parasitology of the Faculty of Medicine (FM), explains that the monkey pox It is a self-limiting disease, so the condition can last between 14 and 21 days, with very low levels of mortality.

For its part, Sarbelio Moreno Espinosaprofessor of virology in the Postgraduate course in Infectious Diseases of the FM of the UNAMclarifies that the vmonkey prairie it is not a serious, life-threatening illness or one that requires hospitalization. “With the appropriate measures and medication, it can be treated at home and it usually heals in 14 days,” he reaffirmed.

Rivera maintained that there are two vaccines approved at the time against the smallpox and are now being used to prevent monkey pox. “Both were manufactured by the United States government as a preventive measure against the risk of a possible bioterrorist attack after September 19, 2001,” he specifies.

The specialist assures that there is at least 300 million doses available of smallpox vaccines.

According to the expert, the Jynneos vaccine is being applied to immunosuppressed people and pregnant women, as it is the one that is showing the most efficiency against the monkey poxin addition to the fact that “it is safer and has fewer side effects”, while the ACAM2000 It is the vaccine that is being applied to the general population.

The FDA approved the vaccine ACAM2000 against smallpox for people determined to be at high risk of infection. The vaccine is manufactured by Sanofi Pastuer Biologics Co. and is made from a virus called Vaccinia, which is a “POX” type virus related to smallpox but it causes milder disease.

Are there approved vaccines in Mexico?

According to the specialist, in the case of Mexicothe committee of experts on vaccination is evaluating the acquisition of vaccines to apply them in populations at risk, giving priority to people who are in the immediate circle and in contact with patients who are already infected.

Until now, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has not approved any smallpox vaccines, both of which might work against smallpox. monkey poxas in the case of Jynneos Y ACAM 2000.

Evelyn Rivera ensures that the most important thing is to be aware of the symptoms of monkey pox. “It is likely that, in the first days of infection, the lesions are already in the buccal or anal mucosa, but they are not visible, or go completely unnoticed at the level of the genitals, so the chain of contagion is still active. ”, he points out.

Although the lesions may not be visible, as soon as any symptomespecially if unprotected sexual contact is maintained with a large number of people, it should be considered that it could be a relevant sign of contagion by monkey pox and go to the doctor.

Sarbelio Moreno Espinosa List the symptoms of monkey pox to be aware of a possible infection and proceed in case of manifesting any. These are the signs recognized by the UNAM expert:

Rash that can be seen as spots or macules, as well as raised skin lesions (papules) that appear on the face, inside the mouth and spread to the arms, legs, hands and feet. Fever Headache Muscle and back pain Swelling of the lymph nodes Shaking chills Exhaustion Throat pain Nasal congestion Cough

The specialists of the UNAM Others refer measures Y recommendations to combat the monkey pox and prevent the spread of more infections:

Recommendations to avoid infections

Own Sarbelio Moreno Espinosa takes up the recommendations of the WHO and lists the prevention measures to avoid possible contagion of the monkey pox:

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkey pox. You should avoid touching the rash or scabs that this disease produces, as well as kissing, hugging or having sexual relations with someone who has the condition. Avoid contact with objects and materials used by an infected person, such as eating utensils, bedding, towels, or clothing. Frequent hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is recommended, especially before eating or touching your face and after using the bathroom. Avoid contact with rodents and primates, living or dead, and with materials that they have touched. Respect the confinement measures as much as possible, bathe frequently to avoid reinfection in the spots, eat well, do not expose yourself to the sun, have adequate hydration and control fever.

Do not touch infected objects or materials

Rivera Toledo recommends avoiding touching infected objects or materials, not sharing food or kitchen utensils, washing your hands frequently, resuming the etiquette sneeze, maintaining the correct use of the face mask and not sharing towels or bedding.

According to data from the WHO, the groups most vulnerable to monkey pox are newborns, young children, pregnant women and people with a weak immune system, and they are the ones who are most at risk of developing severe forms of the disease. monkeypoxmainly in endemic areas.

Avoid misinformation and stigmata

Evelyn Rivera Toledo considers that one of the key measures to help prevent this disease is to keep citizens well informed, with solid and scientifically supported data, so that they become aware of the scope and real dimensions of this disease to reaffirm that we are all at risk , avoiding stigmas.

“We are all at risk and responsible handling of information also contributes significantly to avoiding prejudice, stigma and discrimination against certain groups of the population that have been vulnerable to this disease, but not because of their sexual preferences” Evelyn Rivera Toledo

Strengthen areas and mechanisms to treat monkeypox

The researcher of the UNAM underlines the importance of the medical units of each entity reinforcing their diagnostic areas and mechanisms to have a timely control and record of each and every one of the cases confirmed by monkey pox.

In this way, “infected patients can be well located to proceed with their immediate isolation and maintain permanent monitoring of all their contacts, applying the indicated preventive measures to prevent the virus continues to spread, such as avoiding close contact with infected people.”