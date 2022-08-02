Monday and Tuesday there will be no classes in Mazatlan for Carnival

Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Monday and Tuesday of Carnival there will be no classes in the municipality of Mazatlán, assured the Head of the Regional Services of the Secretary of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC), Juan José Rendón Gómez.

The official, after taking office at Sepyc, stressed that the suspension is exclusive to preschool, primary and secondary schools in MazatlanAs specified by the Secretary of Education in Sinaloa, Graciela Dominguez, the rest of the municipalities will work normally.

The official recommended to parents that if they take their children to see the parades, they take care of them and follow all the sanitary measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections.

Rendón Gómez, stressed that upon his arrival at this unit, he began to review the problems of schools to find solutions, especially schools affected by the pandemic and that have not been able to reopen for face-to-face classes.