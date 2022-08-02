Moda 2022, Exegesis of the accessory of the year, that is the glass bag

Although Doja Cat was a new entry of the 64th edition of the Grammys, the singer of “You Right” immediately conquered all the social networks, applying for the role of the new Cinderella of the scene thanks to a cool and glam accessory. Does the glass handbag born from the collaboration of Heven and Coperni tell you something?

We met her for the first time on the catwalk set up by Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer to present the autumn / winter 2022/2023 collection, entitled Coming of age. And in the corridors of the Coperni high school there was her, held (in her hand) by Gigi Hadid, the blown glass Swipe handbag, now known as the glass bag or accessory of the year. Since the glass bag has been spotted everywhere, from Doja Cat (@DojaCat) to Tinashe (@TinasheNow) to Kyle Jennershared millions of times on Instagram.

From Coperni’s fall winter 2022/2023 collection. Imaxtree

Coperni’s new it-bag was created in collaboration with Breanna Box and Peter Dupont of Hevena well-known New York glassware brand born in 2020 (“We came up with the name (Home in) Heven because we started expanding into other household items. And, at that time, we wanted to make our home paradise, because we were closed” , Breanna told Zoë Kendall of iD). To create it, techniques were used that are not normally used in glass blowing: see the choice of using an air tube instead of blowing with your mouth. All at a temperature that exceeded 1500 degrees.

Peter Dupont told the newspaper iD not being able to call Heven products “art”. «For me, art is something that has no function. You can’t live in it, you can’t eat it; it is there and has only an aesthetic purpose, “he declared, explaining that their pieces always have a function, in accordance with Heven’s philosophies” This bag is functional, “he added. “You can put your phone, your wallet in there.” But thinking that currently a glass Swipe bag sells for between 2700 and 2950 euros, it is more than legitimate to ask yourself some questions about it. Like: but don’t they break?

The answer comes from Madeline Rile Smith (@MadHotGlass), glass artist interviewed by Refinery29: It is important to remember that glass is still a fragile material, but the thickness gives it greater protection. This does not prevent Coperni bags from breaking, so the advice is to buy them, reserving them exclusively for an intimate setting or a special occasion. And the price confirms it.

