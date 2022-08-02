Mission Impossible 8 increases its cast and signs Janet McTeer and Nick Offerman

Tom Cruise is still on cloud nine after the success of Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to the eighties feature film has crossed all limits and has positioned itself as the greatest success of the artist, who will return to the big screen as Ethan Hunt, the special agent of the saga Mission Impossible who has been with us for years. With the Maverick engines still rumbling in some theaters, the public is already taking tickets and taking a seat to see Mission Impossible 7also known as Mission Impossible: Death Sentence Part 1. That film will be released in 2023 with Christopher McQuarrie as directorand have a part 2 that has just added two more stars to its cast: Janet McTeer and Nick Offerman.

The signing of Nick Offerman is the one that has surprised us the most considering that he is a highly professional artist in the comedy genre.. We have been able to see him recently in Pam and Tommybut is mostly known for his performance on Parks and Recreation, We are the Miller either Making It. As for Janet McTeer, her profile does fit more with the tone of Mission Impossible. The actress has gone through projects such as Jessica Jones or Ozarks.

McQuarrie shares the signing of the two artists for Mission Impossible 8

The aforementioned director of the project, Christopher McQuarrie, has been the one who has shared some first images of the artists announcing their signing for mission impossible 8. It has not yet been confirmed who they will interpret, but to judge for what McQuarrie has shared, of course, they will be characters of considerable importance. Mission Impossible: Death Sentence Part 1 It will be released in 2023 and part 2 is scheduled to be released in 2024. Of course, seeing that those dates are still a long way off, there may be changes for the future. It all depends on Paramount or if the premiere is delayed due to problems with reshoots or post-production.