Mila Kunis and Demi Moore make fun of Ashton Kutcher in an ad

There are few Hollywood stars who can get over a marriage and get along with their ex and their new family as well as Demi Moore. Just take a look and envy in a healthy way the relationship you have with Bruce Willis, with which the pandemic even passed.

Although his divorce from Ashton Kutcher is more recent and Moore limped a few years ago in his memoirs, Inside Out. My story, Of the open relationship they had during their marriage, we do not know how things are between them today.

For now, what we do know is that Moore has decided to star in a hilarious AT&T Super Bowl commercial with Mila Kunis, current wife of Kutcher, which suggests that there is a rapprochement between the two families. The excuse has been that both actresses studied at the same institute in real life, the Fairfax High in West Hollywood (Los Angeles).

The commercial takes us to the classic meeting of alumni of an institute among which are the stars:

They both hope to win the title of most admired student, but the classmate with high-speed internet ends up taking it. After the award is presented, Moore whispers, “I had no idea we went to the same high school.” To which Kunis replies: “We have much in common”. A clearly playful reference to their respective love stories with Kutcher, whom Kunis married in 2015, two years after he split from Demi.

Coincidences

As we said, what caused the reunion of the actresses in this advertisement was the institute that united them in real life. “During my first meeting with AT&T we found out that Demi was also a student at Fairfax High,” Kunis has told Entertainment Tonight: “I thought it would add humor and laughter to what was already a great ad. I contacted her and was delighted to have her join.”

Moore added in the same post that the experience “has given a new depth to the importance of meaningful connections”: “We knew that being a Fairfax student gave us this unexpected opportunity to hang out with Mila in a fun way.”

