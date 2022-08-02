Michael Keaton reveals why he doesn’t watch DC or Marvel movies

The American actor played the bat in “Batman” (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). He was also the villain in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017).

american actor Michael Keaton you can tell your 70 years which is part of the universes of DC Comics and of Marvel .

For the first franchise he starred Batman (1989) Y Batman Returns (1992)both run by Tim Burtonprecisely interpreting the bat and the billionaire BruceWayne.

Meanwhile, he was also the villain in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)impersonating “The Vulture” in the Marvel tapes.

However, despite being an important part in these productions, the actor made a revelation that confused the fans: does not watch DC Comics or Marvel movies and series.

In statements published Variety Keaton said he has never sat through any of these tapes from start to finish. The reason? There are very few things that he looks at in general, he explained, stating that if he starts seeing something and thinks it’s good, then that’s enough for him, because he just “I have a lot of things to do every day”.

“I know people don’t think I’ve never seen a full version of any of those movies, none of those movies, none of them. And I’m not saying I don’t see that because I’m educated, believe me! It’s not that. It is that there are very few things that I see. I start watching something, and maybe it’s cool and I watch three episodes, but I have so much to do!”, he commented.



AFP/@madisonpettis – Madison Pettis Read Also > Remember little “Peyton” from “Training Dad”? This is what it looks like today

During the interview they told him everything that “Batman” has changed over the years in his multiple appearances, from Christian bale until Ben Affleck and recently, Robert Pattinson in this year’s movie (The Batman).

For Keaton, his version “didn’t change at all.” The actor took over the role of the bat and, since he left it, everyone reminds him that he is “the best Batmaneven though the role is played by many actors to this day.”