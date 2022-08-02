Messi at PSG pays for itself: the first year in Paris is worth 700 million euros

Marca does the math: the Argentine has opened a business world, including new sponsors, doubling agreements, mind-boggling marketing and social numbers

Madrid 09/03/2022 – Champions League / Real Madrid-Paris Saint Germain / Photo Imago / Image Sport In the photo: Lionel Messi

When Leo Messi signed for PSG, in Paris they did two math: the management calculated that his arrival would have collected enough, including image rights, marketing and stadium, not to alter the accounts. And so it was, reiterated Nasser al Khelaifi in an interview with Marca. PSG has never generated so much revenue in one season. Messi’s first year translates into 700 million euros. Marca explains how.

Messi brought in ten new sponsorship deals with upward deals. As the club’s director of marketing Marc Armstrong commented, “deals that used to close between 3 and 5 million are now between 5 and 8, so the impact is significant.”

Revenues from this concept are estimated to have grown by 13%: brands such as Dior, Gorillas, Crypto.com, Autohero, GOAT, Smart Good Things, Infinity Sports Water, Geekvape, PlayBetR, Volt or Big Cola have entered. As for cryptocurrencies, the value of the PSG coin doubled when it became known that they were signing Messi. The club has exceeded 300 million in revenues in this sector alone.

Another sector in which PSG has grown exponentially with the arrival of Messi is that of the sale of jerseys. The Argentine allowed the club to reach a turnover of 41 million euros in merchandising alone of the first part of the season 20-21. For the first time, more than a million T-shirts were sold, 60% of them with the number 30. In the first three hours of sales, Messi T-shirts were sold for 933,000 euros.

Messi’s arrival had a huge impact too on social networks of the club. As soon as the word got out, 15 million new followers arrived on all its platforms, breaking the threshold of 150 million: “We earn an average of 1.4 million followers a week and we were the first club to reach 10 and 20 million followers on TikTok or the most important French brand on Instagram ”, adds Armstrong.

In the end Stadium. The club has increased its waiting list for ticket sales since Messi’s arrival and legal resale, through a platform controlled by the club itself on its website, has skyrocketed. “There are no more tickets for every match, with record entrances among European clubs.