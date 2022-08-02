Mermaid eyes are Tik Tok’s most viral makeup trend

Mermaid eyes, the viral trend of tiktok

In Greek mythology, the siren is a symbol of seduction; her sea nymph song is said to be so enchanting and irresistible that it lures sailors to their deaths. In modern times, the expression has become synonymous with seductive and dangerous women, embodied on the screen by sensual actresses with their gaze made enchanting by the wing over their eyes. Just think of Veronica Lake in the film The outlaw of 1942, or to Selina Kyle in Batman the return of 1992, and again a The Batman of 2022.

TikTok’s latest beauty obsession, mermaid eyes, is inspired by this imagination. The expression was coined a few weeks ago by the influencer and model Danielle Marcan, who made her look more seductive with an elongated stroke of black eyeliner along the inner and outer corners of the eyes. Since then, the hashtag #SirenEyes has amassed nearly 280 million views, inspiring users to tap into this sort of “dark femininity,” as Marcan puts it, and punctuate their eyes with a bit of a smolder.

Mermaid eyes, how to do makeup

“There’s definitely a touch of noir,” says make-up artist Cassandra Garcia about the mermaid eye trend, a look sported in different variations on the red carpet by stars like Zendaya and Bella Hadid. “It’s a more sensual, yet wearable, version of the classic cat-eye, and I love the fact that you can go from a subtle application to a more intense wing.” Colleague Carolina Dali agrees: “Lift, lengthen and enlarge your eyes … What’s better?”.

To recreate the mermaid look, Dali emphasizes the importance of calibrating it to your eye shape: “Try it for the first time when you don’t have to go anywhere and have some time to spare. Shade and outline the point. best suited to your eye shape “. Some useful strategies to identify it: “For those with smaller eyes, it is good to outline the center of the lashline with a nude eyeliner to further open the look”, explains Dali, who chose Chanel’s Le Crayon in the Claire beige shade . “If your eyes are close together, lightly swipe the eyeliner into the inner corner and apply a touch of champagne eyeshadow to brighten that area and create an illusion of more space between the eyes.” To correct any errors and refine the lines, have cotton swabs and a bottle of micellar water handy.