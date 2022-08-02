Megan Thee Stallion sings ‘Thinking of You’ by Katy Perry and receives a proposal from the singer | Music

If something has to be clear to us at this point in 2022, it is that Katy Perry she is still a true pop star. After rising to fame in 2008 following the release of One Of The Boys, which featured her hits I Kissed a Girl and Hot N Cold, his career only grew like foam during the 2010s, giving us albums that are already contemporary classics like Teenage Dream, Prism and Witness.

In addition, despite the fact that his last album, Smile, was the project with the lowest sales of his career, the sold outs that he performs month after month at his Las Vegas residence show that we still have Katy Perry for a while.

The last to claim her within the music industry has been the American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, that during a live broadcast on his Instagram profile on June 28, he declared himself a fan of the Californian and asked for respect for her while performing one of the songs from her debut album: Thinking of You.

“This is Thinking of You bitch, I hope all of you motherfuckers respect Katy Perry“This excerpt from the direct was soon shared and went viral on social networks, reaching thousands of “likes” and retweets that made it reach the singer of California Gurls, who rHe responded to the video starring Megan Thee Stallion with a proposal for the rapper.

Katy Perry’s words

“Oh my God let’s collaborate please I love you Meg Thee Katycat (Katy Perry’s fan name)The singer commented through her Twitter account, with a publication that has already exceeded 30,000 “likes”.

to come true, It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Megan Thee Stallion collaborate with one of today’s great pop voicesbecause at the beginning of the year it launched Sweetest Pie with Dua Lipa; In addition to a collaboration with brown 5 in 2021: Beautiful Mistakes. In the same way, Katy Perry has already collaborated with great voices of rap and urban music, highlighting her first single for Witness, Swiss Swiss, which was released alongside Nicki Minaj.

Will we be witnessing the beginning of one of the great musical collaborations for the rest of the year? Of course, we couldn’t be more excited, but only time will tell.