Megan Fox wears her hair and clothes in one color: pink

Fuchsia is one of the most fashionable of the moment and the famous ones know it (and they show it on their networks): they wear it both andno looks at night as in outfits from day to day and, sometimes, as a complement to some look neutral to add color to the style. This time, it was Megan fox the one that succumbed to this new hit fashion and was shown to the public in two high-impact costumes: a pink bodycon dress and a set of crop top and miniskirt matching In addition, both she and her boyfriend the musician Machine Gun KellyThey dyed their hair pink.

Megan Fox in a pink mini dress

Megan fox attended the after party Her boyfriend’s, Machine Gun Kellywearing a light pink mini dress. It is a very small garment that fits the body, with thin straps and a section cut out on the chest. He supplemented the look party with an ornate makeup based on shadows in dark tones mixed with pink tintstotal mascara blackblush on the cheeks, highlighters and a pink lipstick outlined with a darker shade.

another one of your outfits in pink? She photographed herself for her Instagram account wearing a high-impact fuchsia ensemble: crop top sleeveless Y high waisted mini skirt with gathers. Both pieces made in one shiny lamé fabric.

For him make up he chose shadows in dark tones that he complemented with pink tintsblack mascara, highlighters and a beige lipstick/naked with matte finish.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dress alike

It is not new that the wedding couple always chooses outfits identical to be shown in front of the cameras. To accompany the outfits In Megan Fox’s fuchsia total, Machine Gun Kelly also dressed in pink wearing a set of semi-sheer long-sleeved fishnet blouse and a metallic straight-fit trousers. He countered the abundance of fuchsia with a black belt with studs and a detail of a silver metallic chain hanging and some boots in total black.

hair too he wore it painted pink and his cut on the eyebrow product of hitting his face with a bottle of champagne did not go unnoticed either.

Do you dare to join this new trend?

