Megan Fox is debuting blonde and pink hair. It looks spectacular!

It is clear to us that Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly They are more than synchronized and it is that, among their unusual demonstrations of love, this time they surprised with their arrival on a red carpet, because the engaged did not choose to combine their outfits, as many famous couples do, but they coordinated the color with the who dyed their hair, now they both look pink hairthey look amazing!

Since Megan Fox began her relationship with the rapper, her life took a 360-degree turn, because in her old relationship with the father of her children, Brian Austin Green, she led a much more conservative lifestyle. But since he met Machine Gun Kelly everything became madness, euphoria and adrenaline, with telling you that the musician designed an engagement ring that is unique in the world, and I am not exaggerating when I refer to its particularity, since it was made to hurt the ring finger. of the actress if she tries to take it off.

“I know that tradition is one ring, but I designed it to be two: the emerald – Megan’s birthstone – and the diamond – my birthstone – intertwined in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of two souls and form the heart that is our love,” said the 32-year-old rapper, in an interview for “Vogue.”

Her most recent public show of affection is more innocent, as Megan was encouraged to dye her hair rose gold to harmonize with Machine, who for a few weeks has boasted explosive pink hair. During the presentation of “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink”, the Disney+ movie where the rapper recounts his experience, on the road to fame, the couple looked very close, because since they got engaged on January 11, they look happier than ever.

Upon meeting, during the filming of Midnight in the Switchgrass (2020) and with a clear chemistry, amos decided to end their respective partners and start a new story. Although, in reality, they had already met at a celebrity party in Los Angeles years before, and although they exchanged a couple of words, after Megan told him that she smelled like marijuana and he assured him that he was the very grass incarnate, they do not remember having crossed glances. Which Fox associated with a sign that this was not the time to be together.

Now, the couple can be seen everywhere together, Megan accompanies him in each presentation and has even become the protagonist of one of his music videos, a fact that makes his fans very happy, because for almost 10 years, the actress disappeared from the public spotlight and now returns in its best moment.

