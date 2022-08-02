Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian raise the temperature with bathroom photos

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian They shared some very sensual photos that left Instagram users speechless. The photographs are with very little clothing, where both are smiling.

Skim mission bts with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans? lMegan wrote on her Instagram account.

In the snapshots you see Fox sitting on a toilet and Kourtney on top of her. In the other image they are lying down and Megan puts a hand on Kardashian’s leg.There is a third photo, in which they appear seated looking towards the camera very seductively.

The photographs were a surprise to his followers, who did not hesitate to praise them for how beautiful they look, although there were those who commented that perhaps it was not good for their careers.

Until now It is not known what the images will be used for, so it is expected soon to give information about it.

Megan Fox and Kourney Kardashian previously went on a double date

Megan and her current partner Machine Gun Kelly youhave a very good friendship with Kourtnet Kardashian and Travis Barker who have become inseparable and double date.

“We had a double date that didn’t go the way we hoped. In fact, I regret it very much… Have you ever had a moment of those in which you think Shouldn’t we be here?” Machine said in an interview on The Howard Stern Show in April of this year.

