Meet Denzel Washington’s Oldest Car

Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved Hollywood actors on the big screen whose fame allowed him to increase his wealth, managing to build his luxurious collection of cars, including a very special one that is the oldest of all. We show it below…

July 28, 2022 03:28 a.m.

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of glory” and “Training day”, where he played sergeant AlonzoHarris achieving victory in the category as best actor.

Obviously, his career is full of innumerable recognitions, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increased his fortune, which according to sources from international entertainment, his estate is estimated at about 220 million dollars.

Now, each gain makes it easier the opportunity to purchase various luxury cars of various styles ranging from sporty to classic and sophisticated, of which there is one that is the oldest of allwhich added thousands of dollars to his millionaire bank account.

It’s about the elegant Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997 black color, which has six-cylinder functionality, six-speed transmission, upholstered seats, has climate control, air conditioning, added a set of tools and other unique details that it auctioned for 400 thousand dollars, a decision that surprised all its fans.

The good news is that it was sold for that figure and 5 thousand dollars more, thus managing to add zeros to the actor’s bank account to enhance the collection he has in his incredible garage, and although it was his oldest car, without a doubt it also represented the most important sale of his automotive repertoire.

Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997

+ See the interior of Denzel Washington’s 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo:

