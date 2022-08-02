Medicine dispensing robot arrives at pharmacies

The company Becton Dickinson (BD), a manufacturer of syringes and medical devices, put into operation a robot specialized in automating the storage and dispensing of medicines in pharmacies.

The machine is called BD Rowa and is already working at the Pey Pharma pharmacy in Baja California.

The robot reduces the time spent placing medicines on the shelf by 28% and the time spent searching for products by 33%.

The robot is 13 meters long and has artificial intelligence. It is basically a mechanical arm that orders the products inside, maximizing the storage capacity and optimizing the space on the pharmacy shelves.

“We develop innovative technology that helps reduce costs, increase efficiency, optimize safety and expand access to health care,” said Julio Duclos, vice president and general manager of BD Mexico, Caribbean and Central America.

“It is a pride to bring to Mexico the BD Rowa robot, with which the pharmacy of the future will be a reality,” he added.