Mary Alice, the Oracle of ‘Matrix Revolutions’, dies at 85

This Wednesday the actress and prestigious lady of the theater died in her Manhattan apartment Mary-Aliceas revealed by the New York police to media such as the hollywoodreporter. She was 85 years old and had been retired from both the cinema and the stage for almost two decades, finding her last role in an episode of the series kojakbeside Ving Rhames. Prior to this small job, Mary Alice had shone on the theatrical circuits, earning equally great honors in film and television. All after this actress originally from Mississippi had started working as a primary school teacher.

However, as Mary Alice joined a community theater group, her career took off. By the mid-1960s she was already a paid actress, and years later she represented Richard III in company of Denzel Washington having previously made his film debut. It was within the framework of The education of Sonny Carsonin 1974, and two years later he took part in sparklesmusical drama attached to the blaxpoitation which was inspired by the history of the supremes. In the 1980s, he joined the production of fenceswork of August Wilson Pulitzer Prize winner, and played a direct role in the creation of her character, Rose. For this role she won the Tony, and ended up being inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

During the 1990s, his film roles proliferated. In 1990, as well, she participated in both awakenings (where she played a nurse in the company of Robert DeNiro Y robin-williams) like in The Bonfire of the Vanities (as the mother of a young man who Tom Hanks ran over in the Bronx). She also shared a poster with Danny Glover in never go to bed angryand two years later he was part of the cast of Malcolm X of Spike Lee. In 1993 she appeared in both give me a break with Michael J Fox like in A perfect world of Clint Eastwoodand at the end of the decade she was signed by the writer and activist Maya Angelou in her directorial debut, life in the south.

In 2002 he participated in the production of John Sayles The promised landand a year later he obtained what is possibly his best known role for the general public: the Oracle of Matrix Revolutions. This character had been played by Glory Foster in Matrix Y The Matrix Reloadedbut Foster passed away in 2001 and the wachowski they decided to turn to Mary Alice to replace her. Shortly after, the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress for I’ll Fly Away would retire from acting.

