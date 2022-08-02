Marvel movies that have faced censorship (or had problems)

From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, some of the titles of the successful franchise have not been released in theaters in some countries for refusing to edit or remove certain scenes.

Thor: Love and Thunder It was the last, but not the first. The movies of Marvel They have been facing censorship for years. Even before he was born Marvel Cinematic Universe and other studies like 20th Century Fox -now baptized 20th Century Studios after its purchase by Disney- were the ones that brought the superheroes from the House of Ideas comics to the big screen. With the fourth installment of the god of thunder, there are already eight films that have been censored in some part of the world, mainly in the Middle East and China. Some for having LGTB moments like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y Eternalsothers for political issues such as Spider-Man: No Way Home Y black widow and some for their violence and black humor like dead pool. Next, we tell you what Marvel movies have faced censorship or had issues with their releases:

‘Daredevil’ (2003)

In 2003, Daredevil, the film adaptation of the superhero from Marvel in which Ben Affleck gave life to the protagonist Matt Murdock. But the film, directed by Mark Steven Johnson, did not land on TV screens. Malaysia. The country’s censors censored it as too violent, and editing out those moments in the film that they determined were inappropriate would have made the story meaningless.

‘Deadpool’ (2016)

Undoubtedly, dead pool it had all the ballots to be censored in some country. The film about the Merc with a Mouth starring Ryan Reynolds didn’t make it to Chinese screens because censors ruled it was unsuitable for audiences due to its language, violence and sexually-referenced moments. The film, in which Tim Miller was placed behind the cameras, was not edited because that would have caused problems with the story. The film, one of Marvel’s first with an R recommendation, was a success in the rest of the world, grossing more than $782 million.

‘Black Widow’ (2021)

black widowthe first film of the Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universewas not censored, but had problems when it was released on China, one of the biggest markets, and only hit the screens in Hong Kong. What caused those problems? The time when the film was supposed to hit theaters in the country coincided with the centenary of the birth of the Chinese Communist Party and the celebrations prevented the American industry from entering the territory for several months, since they could not obtain a visa to be able to project in theaters. Meanwhile, the film was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ in other territories and the piracy made a dent One blogger wrote about what happened: “Starting today, all kinds of pirated versions of Black Widow will start to spread rapidly. Even if it is released in theaters later, it will certainly have a significant impact on the box office.” This was not the only problem faced by the prequel of Natasha Romanoff, its protagonist Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for releasing the film in theaters and on Disney +, something that did not appear in her contract. Finally and after weeks of reproaches, both parties reached an agreement.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (2021)

Due to its history, with references to Chinese culture and starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings seemed to tick all the boxes to be a success in China. However, the Beijing authorities blocked the film. It all started on May 11, 2021, when the Chinese government channel CCTV6 announced the release date of future installments of Marvel except those of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. There was already bad press before it hit theaters, as many Chinese commentators claimed that the film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, was only “would show stereotypes”. To this we must add that, in the comics, the father of the superhero is Fu Manchu, a very controversial figure who has already anchored the racist concept of “yellow peril”. More drawbacks? In September 2021, an interview with Liu resurfaced in which he criticized the regime in which his parents grew up and spoke of China as a Third World country.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highest-grossing film of the pandemic and of 2021, was censored in China. The cause was the appearance of the Statue of Liberty. If you remember the film directed by Jon Watts, the final battle in which the three peter parker by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire join forces to take on all the villains from other universes, takes place atop this iconic American landmark which, in the film, is being refurbished to include the coat of arms of Captain America. As you can imagine, editing that part would have damaged the story of the film tremendously and the Chinese censors proposed to “minimize” the appearance of the Statue of Liberty, eliminating some “patriotic” shots or obscuring the face of the monument. Although it seems that Sony Y Marvel considered this solution, they finally decided not to carry out those editions and not to release in China. Spider-Man: No Way Home raised nearly two billion dollars worldwide.

‘Eternals’

Eternalsdirected by Chinese director Chloé Zhao, was banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Y qatar. The reason was the introduction Marvel Cinematic Universe of the first homosexual superhero. Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is an Eternal married to a man and the couple has a son. Homosexuality is illegal in the countries listed above. The film was also not released in China, in addition to the LGBT characters, it also seemed like a form of retaliation against its director. Zhao stated, during the promotion of her previous film Nomadland, that China is “a place where lies are everywhere”. In addition to what happened with Eternals, in China the success of Nomadland was minimized, a film for which it won the Oscar for Best Director and who won the award for Best film.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022)

something similar with Eternals happened with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, introduces the character of America Chavez (Xochitl Gómez), a young woman with the power to travel the multiverse. At one point in the film, directed by Sam Raimi, images of her two mothers are shown. This scene, lasting just a few seconds, led the censors of Saudi Arabia and more Middle Eastern countries to ask Marvel Studios and Disney to remove it. The studio refused and the film was banned in these territories. In China it also suffered the same fate. In this case, for political reasons. In the confrontation between Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (benedict cumberbatch) Y throatsyou can see the newspaper in a kiosk The Epoch Timesowned by a media company that opposes the Chinese Communist Party.