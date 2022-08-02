Marvel Has an Awesome Avengers 6 Fan Art Poster

Avengers 6: Secret Wars is going to be one of the biggest hits in movie history. Don’t miss this Marvel Fan Art poster!

a new poster Marvel Studios Fan Art has imagined the return of Hombre de Hierro Y Captain America in Avengers 6: Secret Wars. during the past San Diego Comic-Conthe study chaired by Kevin Feig announced his mind-boggling narrative plan for the next two phases. That plan is nicknamed the Saga of the Multiverse. Specific details remain scarce. At least, with respect to the general plot. Projects are yet to be confirmed, especially the MCU Phase 6 where it is rumored Spider-Man 4. However, we already know that everything will culminate from 2025.

Digital artist Hazzaa Jarrar has been inspired by the idea of ​​the Multiverse of comics to make a magnificent poster fan art of Avengers 6: Secret Wars. In this fan art poster of Marvel Studios, the legendary returns of Captain America and Iron Man are joined by a lot of familiar faces and many new ones from the UCM. All of them fight with the clearest villain in history: Doctor Death.

What are the chances of seeing something so epic?

Based on the original story from the comics, it would be pretty easy to bring Iron Man and Captain America back in Avengers 6: Secret Wars. Exactly as this fan art poster suggests. The question is whether Marvel Studios, Chris Evans Y Robert Downey Jr. They are willing to make it happen. When the sixth film in the crossover franchise is released, only six years will have passed since its last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Due to the fast-paced nature of storytelling in the Multiverse Saga, major projects will come very quickly. Considering this, it may be a bit soon to bring both legacy characters back in 2025. It could dwarf Iron Man and Captain America’s epic goodbyes at the end of the unforgettable Infinity Saga.