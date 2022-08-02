Mario Cimarro, when he worked with Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet | Passion of hawks | Celeb from Colombia | nnda nnlt | FAME

After a long period away from the screens, Mario Cimarro returned to soap operas with the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes”, where once again he played Juan Reyes, a character with whom he established himself internationally. But before that great moment in his career, the actor of Cuban origin participated in the American film “Romeo + Juliet”.

The first relevant appearances of the 51-year-old interpreter were in the melodramas “Gente de Bien” in 1997 and “La Usurpadora” in 1998. While his first leading role was in “La mujer de mi vida” in 1999, where he met the actress Venezuelan Natalia Streignard, with whom he was married from 1999 to 2006.

Of course, Mario Cimarro’s rise to fame arrived in 2002 with “Wild Cat” and was consolidated in 2003 with “Passion of Hawks”. Then he participated in “The body of desire” (2005-2006), “The betrayal” (2008-2009), “Sea of ​​love” (2009-2010), “The heirs of Mount” (2011) and “Come back early” (2016-2017).

This is what Mario Cimarro looked like in “Romeo + Juliet”, a 1996 film (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

MARIO CIMARRO IN “ROMEO + JULIET”

Six years before becoming Juan Reyes in “Passion of Hawks”, mario cimarro played one of the members of the Capulet entourage in “Romeo + Juliet”1996 film based on the well-known play by William Shakespeare and directed by the Australian Baz Luhrmann.

In the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, the Cuban actor was part of a group led by Teobaldo Capuleto (John Leguizamo), Julieta’s cousin. Nevertheless, his character only appears for a few seconds on the screen. Did you notice?

Mario Cimarro in a scene from the movie “Romeo + Juliet” (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

WHAT IS “ROMEO + JULIET” ABOUT?

Based on the play “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespearethe 1996 film tells the story of two teenagers whose romance is interrupted when they discover that they belong to two opposite families: the Montagues and the Capulets.

The members of the two clans, who are vying for control of the city, will cause the tragic end of the two lovers.

