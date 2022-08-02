Barbie: Margot Robbie praises the script and assures that Greta Gerwig created something unexpected

The filming of Barbie came to an end a few days ago and the public still holds the emotion of this project. For several weeks we witnessed leaks that generated uncertainty, fun and many questions about what will be the first adaptation of the most famous doll in history. The cast has revealed little about the plot, but they all share the opinion that Greta Gerwig’s script is one of the most ingenious and innovative to have circulated in the medium. Margot Robbie, protagonist of the project, assures that everyone will be very surprised with the way in which the director approached this peculiar character.

The idea of ​​making a film about Barbie is not new, but it was quite complicated. Mattel spent years trying to get the project off the ground, but it never got into the right hands. Things began to move further when Amy Schumer launched a proposal that would see her directing and starring in the film. The public complained for several days after this news was announced and the comedian assured that part of the grace of her idea was precisely that she did not look like the doll at all. In the end, the producer considered that the path was not the best and the actress left the adaptation.

Shortly after it was announced that Anne Hathaway could keep the main role, but in the end it came Greta Gerwig and worked everything from the beginning with margot robbie like Barbie. Ryan Gosling arrived shortly after to give life to Ken and little by little more interesting names were revealed, such as Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon, among many others. To keep things absolutely secret, the official synopsis has not yet been released, but some leaks and comments from the actors seem to confirm that in the film we will see several versions of the dolls interacting with each other.

With the premiere of The Gray Man (37%), Ryan Gosling was at the center of the news for several days and the conversation about Barbie could not be avoided. At that time, the actor assured that the script for this adaptation was the best he had ever read. The public did not know very well what to make of that comment, since he has worked with great directors on projects that are very relevant to his career. Some have taken it as a way in which the interpreter seeks to take the whole thing down, others say that it is a light mockery, but what everyone agrees on is that Barbie It is one of the most anticipated and interesting films that will be released in 2023.

Curiously, margot robbie She is the one who has spoken the least about it, and it is that she has been busy with other projects and has not had premieres this season that make her the target of the media. So far, the I, Tonya actress (96%) has said that bringing Barbie to life is a big responsibility and that the whole idea will end up in something very interesting. Luckily for fans, she has now commented more on it in an interview with The Sunwhere topics such as the beginnings of his career in the Australian series were addressed neighborsand his future films, where Barbie took priority in the conversation:

When I read the script, I really thought, “This is one of the best scripts I’ve ever read.” I needed to be part of this story.

I remember talking to Ryan before we started filming and we were so excited to be a part of this amazing script. Whatever people expect the Barbie movie to be, they need to completely rethink it because Greta has done something special here.

margot robbie He also reaffirmed that bringing Barbie to life is a great responsibility because the doll is the role model of many childhoods and has been for several generations. Although she did not speak in depth about it, the actress hinted that the film will also address the issue of sexual harassment, something that she triggered after the movement metooespecially in Hollywood. Barbie will hit theaters on July 21, 2023, and although everyone is ready to applaud the work of Greta Gerwig As director and screenwriter, she also developed the project together with Noah Baumbach, her current partner, and a director who is also highly respected in the industry.

