Måneskin Doesn’t Disappoint With ‘If I Can Dream’ Music Video

The winners of Eurovision 2021Måneskin, have been forced to release the long-awaited video of their adaptation of If I Can Dream for the blockbuster Elvis movie, which opened on June 24. The Italians were one of the visible faces of the film’s soundtrack, which has had a sensational reception among fans and connoisseurs of the King of Rock.

In addition to Måneskin, artists of the stature of Eminem or Doja Cat have not been able to resist participating in this biopic that narrates the career of one of the icons of contemporary music.

The video clip was not expected by anyone, and that is, few could predict that it would come out a month after the film was released. But as they say, good things take time, and they have lived up to those expectations.

In the video clip you can see the transalpine band performing this melodic cover behind a large red neon with the name of Elvis, as we could see in the film. The aesthetics of the video is clearly sixties, all with the purpose of alluding to the American singer.

With this adaptation of one of Elvis’s most iconic songs, Måneskin already has almost a million views in just 3 days on YouTube. Something that indicates that the result is unbeatable.

Austin Butler who plays Elvis and Tom Hanks who takes on the role of his manager Tom Parker form a perfect duo, for which it is undoubtedly one of the films of the year. The review of the king of rock’s 20-year career is very well documented, and unlike other biopics, the artist’s relatives and connoisseurs have wanted to give their approval to this feature film that is still in all the Spanish box offices.