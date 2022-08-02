Mamma mia island!

Skopelos is one of the Greek ports where you can relive myths and legends that would have gone more or less unnoticed in its galaxy of more than 6,000 islands if the location team for Mamma Mía (2008) had not noticed it to stage the imaginary island of Kalokeri where the plot of this musical inspired by the Swedish group ABBA takes place.

It was the world of celluloid that put this island of the Sporades archipelago in the Aegean Sea on the map. Kalokeri became a pop culture myth, but long before that, Skopelos was inhabited, according to the myths, by Argonauts, Cyclopes and some Olympian gods.

Those who follow in the footsteps of ABBA to Greece will find an island that despite its fame has preserved its characteristic architecture, with gleaming white houses rising from the bay all the way up the hill dotted with olive trees and vineyards. Interspersed in this cluster of houses, a good number of typical churches stand out. The best thing for this trip is to take the Waterloo album in your suitcase and have hits like “I have a dream” sound.

More exact locations.