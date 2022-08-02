Maluma wanted to ‘do a Billie Eilish’ but it didn’t work out

Maluma continues to position himself as an idol of Latin urban music but that alone is not enough for him, now he also wants to conquer the fashion market and for that has just launched his new collection called Royalty by Maluma, which is available exclusively at Macy’s and is designed in collaboration with Reunited Clothing. The interpreter of ‘Hawaii’ wanted to ‘do a Billie Eilish’, he dressed up to go unnoticed, but it didn’t work out.



Billie EilishEFE

“Hey, my people, we are here in Los Angeles, California, and we are going to go shopping, but to Macy’s, to buy my own collection designed by me. I’m going to wear this wig, ”explained the Colombian singer in a video he posted on his Instagram account. The artist arrived at the mall, specifically at the store where his collection is, and entered with his work team to be able to carry out the process like any other client. Maluma enters with a pink cap, over the wig and dark glasses, trying to avoid the curious looks of some people.

The ‘Pretty boy’ entered the store and began to walk around to select the clothes he would wear, trying to go unnoticed. But the plan was a total failure, since the people who visited the store noticed his presence and did not hide their amazement when they saw him. When Colombian fans recognized him, they were moved by his presence at Macy’s, taking pictures of him and greeting him. Maluma could no longer hide his identity, he removed his wig and went to pay for his products, then left the store between photos and greetings from his followers.

Maluma seems to have tried to imitate the American singer Billie Eilish who recently confessed, in an interview on Apple Music 1, that in several concerts throughout his career he has placed a double on stage, while she is disguised in the public, and no one has noticed. Even the winner of seven Grammy Awards revealed that at the last Coachella Festival she did it once again during the beginning of the concert. With the difference that the 20-year-old singer has not been discovered in her costumes, while the protagonist of ‘Marry me’ did not have the same luck.



Maluma

The Colombian wanted to celebrate the launch of his new collection. She tried on various wigs to throw off Macy’s visitors. An afro type and a blue one were the options. In the end, he decided on the one that, according to him, made him look like Marco Antonio Solís. However, the plan to go undercover was a total failure.

What is definitely not a failure is the career of the interpreter of ‘Amor en coma’, which continues to rise, conquering the international market. He recently offered a massive concert in Medellín, his hometown, where he had Madonna as a special guest. In addition, she has released a new single ‘Wetting seats’ with Feid, with a video clip that has more than 16 million views on YouTube and 25 million views on Spotify. Maluma is currently carrying out ‘Papi Juancho, Maluma World Tour’, which in the next few days will take him to Spain, Portugal, Mexico and will culminate in Peru.