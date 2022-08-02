Mahmood on the stage of “Sunny Hill”, the Festival founded and directed by Dua Lipa: the details

The appointment is from 4 to 7 August at the Gërmia Park in Pristina, where other international stars such as J Balvin, Diplo, Skepta, DJ Regard, AJ Tracey, as well as Dua Lipa herself will perform. For Mahmood, whose participation is supported by the Farnesina and the Embassy of Italy in Kosovo as part of the integrated promotion program “Vivere all’Italiana”, the exhibition is scheduled for Friday 5 August. At least 25 thousand daily spectators are expected: from Kosovo, the Balkan region and the rest of Europe, including many representatives of the Kosovar diaspora that traditionally visit their country of origin in these summer weeks.

“I immediately accepted Dukagjin’s invitation Lipa and the Italian Embassy in Pristina because in this redemption festival, in the youngest country in Europe, I see a part of my history: identity poised between multiple cultures, which is wealth rather than weakness; the desire not to lose contact with one’s origins; the memory of the sacrifices made by you and your family; the pride of one’s past and the desire to move forward, remaining tied to family, friends, love”Said Mahmood.

“We are particularly proud of this Italian participation in the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, first of all because it allows our music to be appreciated in recognized international contexts, but also because Mahmood perfectly embodies that multicultural, young and open Italy that we like to export abroad. Also through the presence of Mahmood, who in a short time has won a place among the most important exponents of the music scene, including the international one, we then count on increasing mutual knowledge between our two countries and, hopefully, interactions“, Said the Ambassador of Italy in Kosovo, Antonello De Riu.

For Dukagjin Lipain turn songwriter as well as founder of the Republika communication agency which organizes the show, “The participation of an artist like Mahmood, who confirms the high quality of the Sunny Hill Festival, as well as the fruitful collaboration with the Embassy of Italy, are a source of satisfaction for an appointment that wants to culturally and touristically relaunch Kosovo, a country that loves music and knows how to have fun“.

Also for the Pristina exhibition, Mahmood did not neglect any detail: from the costumes – in close collaboration with Riccardo Tisci who created exclusive clothes for him – to the choices of the scenery and the choristers. Before and after his performance, some videos of the “BeIT – Italy is simply extraordinary” campaign created by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the ICE Agency will be screened.

Alessandro Mahmoud, aka Mahmood, was born in Milan in 1992 from an Italian mother and an Egyptian father. Animated from an early age by a great passion for pop, urban and R&B music, he participated in the Sanremo Festival for the first time in 2016, then ranking first in 2019 with the song “Soldi”, which immediately became a global hit, and again in 2022 with “Broglie” interpreted together with Blanco. Following these victories, he represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv (2019) and in Turin (2022). After numerous concerts in the most iconic European and Italian live clubs, Mahmood has been involved in the “Ghettolimpo Summer Tour” since July. Immediately after Pristina, he will perform in Torre del Lago (Lucca) on 7 August.

The Sunny Hill is an international music festival held annually in Pristina since 2018, organized by Dua Lipa and her father Dukagjin. Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 and 2021 editions did not take place. For 2022, in addition to the traditional review in the Kosovar capital (4-7 August), a second edition will be held in Tirana (26-28 August). Sunny Hill has brought world music stars such as Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix to Pristina, as well as being a showcase for local emerging artists.