Love & Thunder’, ousted at the top of the box office

The new horror movie Universal “nope” opened at the top of the North American box office, beating the last installment of the franchise “Thor” of Marvel with a collection of $44 millionaccording to provisional figures from industry watcher Exhibitor Relations published on Sunday.

The film, which features a black family struggling to make ends meet on their California ranchis the latest and highly anticipated work from writer-director jordan peelewhose 2017 debut film “Get Out” received rave reviews.

“This is an excellent opening for a horror moviesaid the analyst David A Grossfrom Franchise Entertainment Research.

Starring Daniel Kaluyaof outstanding performance in “get-out“, managed to carry”Thor: Love & Thunderto second place after the hit superhero movie spent two weeks atop the box office.

The action comedy starring a muscular Chris Hemsworthwho parodies himself as a space viking who is still in love with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), raised $22.1 million between Friday and Sunday. Around the world, it has admitted some 276 million.

Third place went to “Minions 2″. The latest installment in the animated franchise”My favorite villain” of Universal about the reformed supervillain Gru and his yellow Minions grossed $17.7 million, for a cumulative total of $298 million.

“the wild girl” also fell one place, to fourth. The adaptation of the novel by Delia Owens about an abandoned girl growing up in the swamps between the 1950s and 1960s in North Carolina and, years later, in a murder trial, Remember That Hard and Violent Childhood raised $10.3 million.

In fifth place, with 10 million dollars, was “Top Gun: Maverick” from Paramount, the sequel to the original 1986 film that once again features Tom Cruise as the cocky US Navy test pilot, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

In its ninth week in theaters, it has racked up about $635 million all over the world.

The Baz Luhrmann Musical Biopic”Elvis“, starring austin butler as the King, together with Tom Hanks as his exploitative manager, Colonel Tom Parkerranked sixth in its fifth weekend, with 6.3 million of dollars.

The rest of the 10 highest grossing:

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” ($3.9 million)

“The Black Telephone” (3.4 million)

“Jurassic World” (3 million)

“Mrs. Harris’s Trip to Paris” (1.3 million)

