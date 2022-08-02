Love and Thunder that Marvel Studios did not want you to see in the movie

Thor: Love and Thunder is close to doing a month in theaters. However, since its release, one of its main criticisms, in addition to its humor, has been the appearance of Gorr, the main villain of the new Marvel Studios film. A somewhat different adaptation of his appearance from the comics was made for the film, taking on more of Christian Bale’s traits than his comic book counterpart.

Thus, now that time is passing, more and more details of the entire process of building the film are being revealed. And it is that if Taika Waititi revealed, a few weeks ago, the reason why he ended up giving the character a nose, now a new concept art has been revealed that presented a much more different design than we saw in theaters. A design that was more a mix of the Gorr from the comics with the face of Christian Bale instead of having more of the actor as could be seen in the film.

The Cap that Marvel Studios discarded for Thor: Love and Thunder

This concept art of the villain has arrived thanks to the cartoonist Aleksi Briclot, who has explained how he decided to design it that way as soon as he found out that it would be Christian Bale who was going to interpret it. In this way, you can see the classic tentacles of the villain next to Bale’s face. In addition, Briclot recounts that so that he would not go with the disturbing underpants of the comics, he decided to give him an appearance with armor similar to that of Greek mythology and with the black parts that the character has in the comics.

As could be seen in the film, this design ended up being discarded. Instead, they opted for more bald Christian Bale painted gray and wounds on his face. In addition, instead of the underpants or the armor, in Thor: Love and Thunder He wore a white cloak that is very reminiscent of the divine cloaks of Jesus Christ. An aspect that fell more on Christian Bale and his work of building a terrifying character only with his performance and not so much with his appearance.

